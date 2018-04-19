Los Angeles Football Club Selects Appetize To Innovate Food And Beverage Sales At Brand New Banc Of California Stadium

Over 200 Appetize POS devices will be in use across the stadium in both club spaces and quickserve concessions. In line with the Stadium's strategy to deliver the ultimate customer experience and maximizing mobile usage, the Android and iOS-based system is built for faster transactions and ease-of-use, resulting in a better fan experience and reduced lines. This includes contactless payments at all transaction points, including Android Pay, Apple Pay, and Samsung Pay. LAFC is also deploying Appetize handheld POS terminals for waiters in premium levels.

In addition, the system will provide the platform for future capabilities such as direct payment through a mobile wallet via the LAFC venue app, as well as ordering through Appetize within the LAFC app to designated express pick-up areas or in-seat delivery. Appetize inventory management and advanced analytics platforms will also provide decision makers with real time data feeds to allow for on-the-fly decision-making.

Banc of California Stadium joins other new arenas and stadiums in the United States who have selected Appetize as their partner, including US Bank Stadium, Golden One Center and Little Caesar's Arena. With over 40 percent of professional sporting venues on Appetize's platform, the company is rapidly replacing legacy point of sale systems nationwide as the industry recognizes the importance of a cloud and mobile-based platform.

"We're honored to partner with our city's newest team and stadium," says Kevin Anderson, Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer at Appetize. "It's rare to find people as forward-thinking as those managing the guest experience at Banc of California Stadium, let alone have them be less than ten miles from our headquarters. We're excited and looking forward to providing guests with an awesome experience in our hometown."

Appetize has been delivering faster, easier-to-use payment technology to enterprise businesses including arenas, stadiums, convention centers, theme parks, campuses, restaurants, and retail chain stores since 2011. The technology provides enhanced security, reliability, redundancy, inventory management and increased guest analytics, all critical pieces that large scale organizations demand for their operations.

"We want to push technology and innovation to deliver the best experience to our audience when they come to our Stadium, combining our Mobile First strategy with our world class technology infrastructure," said LAFC EVP and Chief Business Officer, Larry Freedman. "Appetize aligns our strategy and enables our plans for the future."

For more information about Appetize, please visit https://appetizeapp.com/. For more information about LAFC, please visit LAFC.com and LAFC.com/press.

About Appetize

Appetize is a modern Point-of-Sale (POS) technology company transforming how sports, entertainment, education and professional service industries manage and process customer transactions at scale. The company's enterprise-level solution has grown more than 125 percent year-over-year, increasingly gaining a larger percentage of the total POS market. Appetize's proprietary system seamlessly powers POS technology across handheld devices, kiosks, mobile and inventory systems for operators. For more information, please visit https://appetizeapp.com/.

About Los Angeles Football Club

Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) is the newest MLS soccer club serving the greater Los Angeles area. Set to kick-off in 2018, LAFC is dedicated to building a world-class soccer club that represents the diversity of Los Angeles and is committed to delivering an unrivaled guest experience. LAFC's ownership group is comprised of local leaders and innovators of industry with intellectual capital, financial prowess, operations expertise and success in the fields of entertainment, sports, technology and media. LAFC is invested in the world's game and Los Angeles, constructing and developing the 22,000 seat Banc of California Stadium and a top-flight training center on the campus of Cal-State Los Angeles. For more information about LAFC, visit LAFC.com and LAFC.com/press.

Contacts

Janel Steinberg

JCUTLER media group

janel@jcmg.com

Seth Burton

LAFC VP, Communications

Seth.Burton@LAFC.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/los-angeles-football-club-selects-appetize-to-innovate-food-and-beverage-sales-at-brand-new-banc-of-california-stadium-300632680.html

SOURCE Appetize

Related Links

https://www.appetizeapp.com

