Los Angeles Gastroenterologist Dr. David Yamini Named to Los Angeles Magazine's 2026 Top Doctors List

Double board-certified gastroenterologist and hepatologist Dr. David Yamini has been selected by a vote of his peers for inclusion in Los Angeles magazine's 2026 Top Doctors list, a distinction based on peer recognition among certified physicians throughout Los Angeles County. Dr. Yamini, who maintains offices in Santa Monica and Beverly Hills, is recognized for his expertise in diagnosing and treating a wide range of digestive and liver conditions with a patient-centered approach.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. David Yamini, a double board-certified gastroenterologist and hepatologist serving patients across the greater Los Angeles area, has been named to Los Angeles magazine's 2026 Top Doctors list. The list will appear in the April issue of Los Angeles magazine and online at lamag.com/top-doctors-2026. Research for the Top Doctors list is conducted by DataJoe LLC and is based on an online peer-review survey distributed to certified physicians throughout Los Angeles County. Thousands of votes are cast each year recognizing excellence in the medical field, and inclusion on the list is based solely on peer recognition and verification of a current, active license with the appropriate state regulatory board. Placement on the list cannot be purchased.

Dr. David Yamini Top Doctor 2026

At his offices in Santa Monica and Beverly Hills, Dr. Yamini provides comprehensive care for a wide range of gastrointestinal and hepatological conditions. He specializes in disorders affecting the digestive tract, biliary system, liver, and pancreas, including inflammatory bowel disease (Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis), irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO), liver disease, and indigestion. Dr. Yamini performs a full spectrum of diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, including colonoscopy, upper endoscopy (EGD), endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP), and capsule endoscopy. He also places a strong emphasis on preventive care, particularly in the screening and early detection of colorectal, pancreatic, and esophageal cancers.

Dr. Yamini's peer-nominated recognition in Los Angeles magazine adds to a growing list of professional honors that reflect the esteem in which he is held by fellow physicians and patients alike. His practice has earned consistently high ratings across multiple review platforms, with patients frequently citing his thoroughness, compassionate bedside manner, and commitment to accurate diagnosis. Dr. Yamini is known for taking the time to listen to each patient's concerns, providing detailed explanations, and developing individualized treatment plans that address the root cause of digestive health issues.

"Being recognized by my peers for inclusion in Los Angeles magazine's Top Doctors list is a tremendous honor," says Dr. Yamini. "I am grateful for the trust my colleagues and patients place in me every day. My goal has always been to provide each patient with the highest level of care, to listen carefully, and to ensure they feel supported throughout every step of their treatment."

Dr. Yamini's approach to gastroenterology is rooted in a comprehensive diagnostic philosophy, combining advanced procedural expertise with a strong focus on patient education and long-term wellness. He has authored numerous peer-reviewed publications in the fields of hepatitis C and cirrhosis, biliary diseases, irritable bowel syndrome, and small intestinal bacterial overgrowth, and has presented his research at national gastroenterology meetings. His contributions to the field, combined with his dedication to personalized patient care, have established him as one of the most trusted gastroenterologists in the Los Angeles area.

Patients throughout Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, and the greater Los Angeles region seeking expert gastroenterological care are encouraged to schedule a consultation with Dr. Yamini to discuss their digestive health concerns.

More About Dr. David Yamini

Dr. David Yamini is a double board-certified gastroenterologist and internist, and a Los Angeles native. He earned his undergraduate degree from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), where he was inducted into the Phi Beta Kappa Society and named to the Dean's Honor List. He received his medical degree from the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine before completing three years of internal medicine residency training at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he was awarded the Paul Rubenstein Excellence in Residency Research Award. Dr. Yamini then completed fellowship training in the Department of Gastroenterology and Liver Diseases at Loma Linda Medical Center.

Dr. Yamini is an active member of the American College of Gastroenterology, the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, and the American Gastroenterological Association. He holds staff privileges at Providence Saint John's Health Center and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. His offices are located at 2001 Santa Monica Boulevard, Suite 1286, in Santa Monica, and at 8920 Wilshire Boulevard, Suite 310, in Beverly Hills.

For more information about Dr. David Yamini or to schedule a consultation, please visit www.davidyaminimd.com.

Media Contact

Dr. David Yamini

David Yamini, M.D.

(310) 285-3005

SOURCE David Yamini, M.D.