Rose is a former No.1 ranked player in the world and Olympics Gold Medal winner

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles Golf Club is thrilled to announce the latest addition to its world-class player roster, as 20+ worldwide winning PGA TOUR pro Justin Rose officially joins the team. Rose, who has also won Gold at the 2016 Olympic Games joins Collin Morikawa and Sahith Theegala to fill three of the four positions on TGL's inaugural team, Los Angeles Golf Club.

Los Angeles Golf Club Welcomes Justin Rose to its Elite Player Roster; Rose is a former No. 1 ranked player in the world and Olympics Gold Medal winner. Photo credit: Ryan Murray

Rose, a former World No. 1 and 2013 U.S. Open champion, brings a wealth of international experience and a history of giving back to Los Angeles Golf Club. In 2021, Rose was named as the Payne Stewart Award recipient by the PGA TOUR to recognize a golfer who exemplifies Stewart's character, sportsmanship and commitment to charity.

Los Angeles Golf Club President, Neal Hubman expressed enthusiasm about the announcement, stating, "We are beyond delighted to welcome Justin Rose to Los Angeles Golf Club. Justin's outstanding achievements and dedication to the sport perfectly align with our team's values. His presence will undoubtedly inspire our fans, elevate the competitive spirit, and contribute to the rich legacy of our local community."

"I am excited to become a part of Los Angeles Golf Club. From the very beginning, I was drawn to the Club's commitment to their fans and their impact focus in the Los Angeles community. We are mission and vision aligned and I'm thrilled to be joining LAGC," said Rose on the opportunity to represent Los Angeles in the inaugural season of TGL in 2025.

The club invites its fans, and the local Los Angeles golf community to join in welcoming Justin Rose to Los Angeles Golf Club and looks forward to the exciting journey ahead with this accomplished athlete on board.

About Los Angeles Golf Club

Los Angeles Golf Club (LAGC) is the inaugural team of TGL presented by SoFi, a cutting-edge team golf league developed in collaboration with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TMRW Sports, PGA TOUR, and airing on ESPN. Embodying the dynamic spirit of Los Angeles, LAGC sets a higher standard of access by bringing the game of golf into the community and paving the way for a new generation of players, on and off the grass. Formed by Seven Seven Six owner Alexis Ohanian, joined by Serena Williams and Venus Williams and limited partners including the Antetokounmpo brothers, Alex Morgan, Servando Carrasco, and Michelle Wie West, LAGC is uniting communities with cutting-edge technology and immersive experiences to deliver a one-of-a-kind journey under the banner of sport. For more information, please visit: LAGC.com.

SOURCE Los Angeles Golf Club