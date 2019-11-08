Los Angeles Hosts Cultural Events as Germany Closes out Year-Long Celebration of German-American Friendship

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The German Federal Foreign Office (FFO), the Goethe-Institut, and the Federation of German Industries (BDI), today announce several events in Los Angeles to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall and celebrate the official end of Wunderbar Together, the Year of German-America Friendship.

Michelle Müntefering, German Minister of State for International Cultural Policies, commented on the biggest public diplomacy campaign sponsored by the Federal Foreign Office so far, "The Year of German-American Friendship has vividly illustrated the meaning of 'Wunderbar Together.' Germany and the United States share a lot – irrespective of the current political situation. We can only address the issues of globalization together – and civil society can provide important impulses for shaping the transatlantic relationship. Our task is now to continue this dialogue between our societies beyond the Year of German-American Friendship."

"The Medea Insurrection: Radical Women Artists Behind the Iron Curtain" at The Wende Museum in Culver City : In the years before the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989, eastern European writers and painters' interpretations of mythological figures like Medea, Cassandra, and Penthesilea were crucial in shaping contemporary images for women. Medea Insurrection therefore pairs countercultural women artists from Cold War-era Eastern Europe with contemporary subversive women artists from Southern California to convey the controversial archetype of female strength and passion from the East.

In the years before the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989, eastern European writers and painters' interpretations of mythological figures like Medea, Cassandra, and Penthesilea were crucial in shaping contemporary images for women. therefore pairs countercultural women artists from Cold War-era with contemporary subversive women artists from to convey the controversial archetype of female strength and passion from the East. PRESS PREVIEW, November 8 , 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. : The Wende Museum invites members of the media to a press preview of "The Medea Insurrection: Radical Women Artists Behind the Iron Curtain." The schedule is as follows:

The Wende Museum invites members of the media to a press preview of "The Medea Insurrection: Radical Women Artists Behind the Iron Curtain." The schedule is as follows:

10:45-11:10 a.m. : Press check-in and refreshments in lobby

: Press check-in and refreshments in lobby



11:10-11:27 a.m. : Remarks by Justinian Jampol (Founder and Executive Director, The Wende Museum), Joes Segal (Chief Curator and Director of Programming, The Wende Museum), Susanne Altmann (Curator, Medea Insurrection ), Hilke Wagner (Director, Albertinum), and Christoph Mücher (Director, Deutschlandjahr USA /Wunderbar Together)

: Remarks by (Founder and Executive Director, The Wende Museum), Joes Segal (Chief Curator and Director of Programming, The Wende Museum), (Curator, ), (Director, Albertinum), and Christoph Mücher (Director, Deutschlandjahr /Wunderbar Together)



11:27 a.m. : Exhibition tour by Susanne Altmann

: Exhibition tour by



12:00-1:00 p.m. : Interviews; continued viewing of exhibitio

*RSVP required.

: Interviews; continued viewing of exhibitio

OPENING EVENT , November 10 , 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. : The Wende Museum celebrates the opening of exhibition commemorating the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall.

The Wende Museum celebrates the opening of exhibition commemorating the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall.

1:00 p.m. : Guided tour

: Guided tour



2:00 p.m. : Reception

: Reception



3:00 p.m. : Panel discussion with artists Chelle Barbour , Orshi Drozdik , Christa Jeitner , Gabriele Stötzer, and Sichong Xie . The exibit runs through April 5 , 20

*RSVP here for the opening event.

: Panel discussion with artists , , , Gabriele Stötzer, and . The exibit runs through , 20 Discussion and lunch with German journalist, radio host, and author Anja Goerz on "From 1989 to Today: Germany Behind the Wall" at Jonathan Club in Los Angeles ( November 15 , 12:00-1:30 p.m. ): The American Council on Germany will host a discussion and lunch with German journalist, radio host, and author, Anja Goerz , titled "From 1989 to Today: Germany Behind the Wall."

Anja has become a household name in the German media and literary worlds. After studying photography, Anna began her career as reporter in 1989. In 1990, she began hosting regular shows on radio stations in Berlin, Bremen, and Hamburg and produced pieces for Deutschlandfunk. In 2014, she became the host of a show on Nordwestradio. Anja has since written several fiction and non-fiction novels, one of which focuses on the conversations she had with people from the former GDR, titled Der Osten ist ein Gefühl (The East is a Feeling), which has become a Spiegel bestseller.

The exhibition and discussion are cultural celebrations of the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall and at the same time mark the end of the Year of German-American Friendship. The two occasions are a part of a series of culminating events happening around the nation.

Over the past year, Wunderbar Together has reached all 50 states, brought together more than 400 partners for over 2,000 events in 560 communities, and introduced German culture to a significant segment of the American population. From a PopUp Tour that visited several cities and highlighted the innovative partnership between Germany and the U.S.; to the WanderbUS, an immersive traveling exhibit that educated thousands of students about German culture; to a 360° audiovisual ISM Hexadome tour across North America; and much more, the campaign effectively brought together individuals through events across various sectors, including culture, sport, business, science, and politics.

About Wunderbar Together

From October 2018 until late 2019, Germany is highlighting its close friendship to the United States through a yearlong festival, Wunderbar Together. Working with over 400 partners, the celebration will feature over 2,000 events across all 50 states. Wunderbar Together is a comprehensive and collaborative initiative funded by the German Federal Foreign Office, implemented by the Goethe-Institut and supported by the Federation of German Industries (BDI).

SOURCE Wunderbar Together