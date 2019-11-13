Los Angeles Intellectual Property Summit Shines a Light on Protecting the Innovation Ecosystem

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In keeping with our mission of promoting intellectual property (IP) education, the Michelson 20MM Foundation (Michelson 20MM) and the Michelson Institute for Intellectual Property (Michelson IP) are pleased to announce our latest summit – The Future of Intellectual Property: Examining IP in a Changing World. Interested community members, including local entrepreneurs, small business owners, students, and the legal community, are invited to join us for an afternoon of real-world insights on intellectual property from IP practitioners, thought leaders, successful entrepreneurs, and representatives from innovative California enterprises.

The event will be held at the University of Southern California (USC), Ronald Tutor Campus Center on November 15, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Admission is free and open to the general public ( RSVP here ).

In today's knowledge economy, innovations protected through intellectual property (IP) are the principal driver of corporate value and national economic growth. IP is responsible for 30 percent of all employment and more than 80 percent of the market value of publicly-traded companies. With intellectual property rights influencing almost every career and field of endeavor, ALL students and even seasoned inventors and entrepreneurs would benefit from a deeper understanding of patents, copyrights, trademarks, and trade secrets.

"Intellectual property literacy is essential for all inventors, visionaries, and entrepreneurs hoping to thrive and achieve long-term competitive advantage in the knowledge economy," says Dr. Gary K. Michelson, founder of Michelson 20MM. "We hope this summit helps current and future innovators better understand the IP protections necessary for creating and scaling solutions to society's biggest challenges."

The Future of Intellectual Property will explore the importance of IP as it relates to the life sciences, entertainment, and global IP security – three areas critical to the West Coast's prosperous innovation ecosystems. Following registration and lunch, the day's discussions begin at noon with the first of three hour-long panels. The event concludes with a networking reception.

Our summit kicks off with introductory remarks from USC Marshall School of Business Professor, Luke Dauchot, a leading trial lawyer at Kirkland & Ellis who teaches the university's first undergraduate course on intellectual property. He'll be joined by distinguished IP and innovation experts including:

Global IP Security

Rafa Gutiérrez, Director, Intellectual Property, Uber

J.P. Oleksiuk, Partner, Cooley

Elaine Wu, Senior Counsel, Office of Policy & International Affairs, USPTO

Biotech and Life Sciences

Michael Arciero, J.D., Director, Technology Licensing and New Ventures, USC (Moderator)

Ade Adesanya, Co-Founder & President, Moving Analytics

Alice Cheng, Ph.D., Associate, Upfront Ventures

Cary Miller, Ph.D., J.D., Partner, Jones Day

Entertainment

Jonathan Barnett, Director, Media, Entertainment and Technology, USC (Moderator)

AJ Bedel, Senior Counsel, Litigation and IP, Hulu

Michael Bonafede, Senior Counsel, Legal Affairs, Twentieth Century Fox

Bill Colitre, Vice President & General Counsel, Music Reports, Inc.

Michelson 20MM and Michelson IP appreciate the support of event partners the USC Gould School of Law, the USC Lloyd Greif Center for Entrepreneurial Studies, and the USC Stevens Center for Innovation in making The Future of Intellectual Property possible.

RSVP to reserve your space: https://events.usc.edu/esvp/esvp_futureip.php

About The Michelson Institute for Intellectual Property

The Michelson Institute for Intellectual Property (Michelson IP), an initiative of the Michelson 20MM Foundation, addresses critical gaps in intellectual property education. To find out more visit michelsonip.com . Michelson IP, and this event, are made possible by the generous support of Dr. Gary K. Michelson and Alya Michelson.

