Los Angeles Investment Firm Named Small Business Investment Company of the Year

Jeri J. Harman

Managing Partner and CEO

Avante Mezzanine Partners SBIC, LP

Los Angeles, California

Avante Mezzanine Partners SBIC, LP is led by Managing Partners Jeri J. Harman, Stephen Adamson and Natasha V. Fox, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California with an office in Boston, Massachusetts. It provides total debt solutions and junior capital for high quality, lower middle market businesses that generate at least $3 million in cash flow. Avante invests between $5 million and $25 million of capital in the form of unitranche or one-stop debt as well as traditional mezzanine debt and minority equity. It also partners with other lenders to provide an optimal capital solution. Avante works with private equity and independent sponsors in buyout transactions, as well as with entrepreneurs and owners to finance recapitalizations, refinancings, acquisitions and growth. Additionally, as a women-owned fund, one of Avante Mezzanine Partners' areas of interest, although not exclusive focus, is providing capital to women and minority-owned companies.

The SBIC of the Year award is administered by the SBA's Office of Investment. This office was established under the Small Business Investment Act of 1958 at a time when no private equity industry existed in the United States. Almost 60 years later, the office manages the current SBIC program, which operates as a fund of funds by providing U.S. taxpayer guaranteed long-term loans to SBA-licensed SBICs. The SBICs use these taxpayer guarantees and privately raised funds to independently provide capital, primarily in the form of subordinated debt with equity enhancements, to qualifying small businesses.

To learn more about the SBIC program, visit www.sba.gov/sbic.

Each year since 1963, the president has issued a proclamation calling for the celebration of National Small Business Week. This year National Small Business Week will be recognized April 29 – May 5, with events planned in Washington, D.C., Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina. For more information on the national events, visit www.sba.gov/nsbw.

