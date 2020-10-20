Los Angeles Jewish Home - Brandman Centers for Senior Care Taking Care of Seniors - One Car at a Time

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

WHO: Staff and Participants of the Los Angeles Jewish Home WHAT: Curbside Service for Seniors to Receive Flu Immunizations WHEN: Wednesday October 21, 2020 & Thursday October 22, 2020

10:30am– 12:30pm and 1:30 to 3:30 pm – each day WHERE: Los Angeles Jewish Home – Brandman Centers for Senior Care

7150 Tampa Ave, Reseda, CA 91335 (Cross street of Sherman Way and Tampa Ave)

At the above time and place, participants of the Los Angeles Jewish Home will drive or be driven up to the front of the facility where they will be greeted by festive signage, balloons, and staff thanking them for visiting the Brandman Centers for Senior Care to receive their annual flu shot. Some will arrive in personal vehicles while Brandman Center busses will also be utilized.

While some activities of the usually bustling senior day center have been curtailed, due to safety regulations during COVID-19, the Jewish Home has found a safe way to ensure Seniors can be immunized against the flu. This year, compliance is more vital than ever as seasonal influenza dovetails with COVID-19, creating a potential double threat of risk and susceptibility. Seniors remain among those most at risk of contracting illnesses such as flu and this deadly pandemic.

Commenting on the need for the immunizations Noah Marco, MD, the Jewish Home's chief medical officer shared, "People might think they're less likely to get influenza because they're social distancing and wearing masks, but that's really the wrong way to look at it. We're all part of a community, and we all have a responsibility to that community. Even if you aren't worried about getting influenza yourself, the possibility of you contracting the virus and then giving it to someone and potentially even killing them is no different now than it was in prior flu seasons."

"We're coming up on an ideal time to get the flu vaccine," Dr. Marco says. "My general recommendation is to do it in October, so it carries you through the peak of the flu season. But, really, any time is good – the main thing is just to do it!"

Each participant will also receive a goodie bag in a Brandman Center tote, filled with everything from hand sanitizer, to pocket sized flashlights, pens, chip clips, a spare toothbrush, and yes even a spare roll of toilet paper. For those not able to visit the Center, personnel will visit the homes of participants and provide the shots in their homes.

Please note: Spokespeople available. Media must call in advance for parking, access and will need to wear face masks. Access will be limited to outside curbside activities and the lobby where shots will be administered.

About the Los Angeles Jewish Home: Founded in 1912, the non-profit Los Angeles Jewish Home (LAJH) is the largest single-source provider of comprehensive senior healthcare services in Los Angeles serving nearly 4,000 people per year. Each year, thousands of seniors benefit from the Home's community-based and in-residence care and services. Programs include: PACE (A Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly); hospice; palliative medicine; community clinics; short-term rehabilitation; and acute psychiatric care. Four campuses (Eisenberg Village, Grancell Village, Foutainview at Eisenberg Village, and Fountainview at Gonda Westside) serve seniors with options for independent living, residential care, skilled nursing care, short-term rehabilitation, and Alzheimer's disease and dementia care. In addition, LAJH is home to the Annenberg School of Nursing. Further information regarding the Jewish Home and its many programs can be found online at www.lajh.org or by calling 855.227.3745

