Los Angeles Lakers Name Hyperice Official Recovery Technology Sponsor

Hyperice, the industry leader in recovery technology and pioneer of percussion, vibration, dynamic air compression and thermal technology, will provide the team with the full suite of Hyperice devices and technologies to optimize performance and accelerate recovery. The players will also be equipped with Hypervolt Plus percussion massager and Venom thermal and vibration lines courtside during games, in addition to customized HyperTanks at the UCLA Health Training Center.

"I have been a die-hard Lakers fan as long as I can remember. When I started Hyperice, I sought out Lakers players and training staff to validate our technology early in the product testing and development phases," said Anthony Katz, Founder and President of Hyperice. "Some of those products, and their future iterations, would go on to become industry changing and brand defining. After working with the team for nine years, we are proud to make our sponsorship official with the premier franchise in the NBA."

"We are excited to be the first NBA team to be officially sponsored by Hyperice," said Lakers President of Business Operations, Tim Harris. "We are committed to giving our players access to the best tools and technology to help optimize their performance and recovery. Hyperice is the industry leader in this technology and we are thrilled to be able to provide our team with the latest and most advanced devices and equipment at both the UCLA Health Training Center and courtside at our games."

"Similar to the Lakers, Hyperice innovates at a pace that far exceeds the competition and I'm thrilled that the Lakers are the first NBA team on their roster," said Anthony Davis, Hyperice Investor.

About Hyperice

Hyperice is an Inc. 500 global recovery and movement enhancement technology company specializing in vibration, percussion and thermal technology. Hyperice's technology is used by the world's most elite athletes in professional and collegiate training rooms, as well as rehabilitation facilities and fitness facilities globally. Hyperice has applied its technology and know-how to industries such as fitness, esports, healthcare, massage, and workplace wellness. In March 2020, Hyperice acquired Normatec, innovators of cutting-edge dynamic compression systems, and in December 2020 acquired RecoverX, pioneers of intelligent thermal technologies, to deliver world-class performance and wellness solutions. For more information, visit www.hyperice.com .

Media Contacts:

Hyperice

Ross Fenton, Jack Taylor PR

415-722-3489

[email protected]

Los Angeles Lakers

Will Patterson

310-426-6009

[email protected]

SOURCE Hyperice; Los Angeles Lakers

Related Links

http://www.hyperice.com

