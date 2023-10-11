LOS ANGELES LATINO CHAMBER OF COMMERCE HONORED AS "CHAMBER OF THE YEAR" AT 2023 USHCC NATIONAL CONFERENCE

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Latino Chamber of Commerce (LALCC) is proud to announce its recent recognition as the "Chamber of the Year" at the annual convention of the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (USHCC). The prestigious award was presented during the USHCC National Conference, held on September 24-26, 2023, at the Loews Sapphire Falls Resort in Orlando, Florida.

On receiving the award, Darrel Sauceda, Chairman of the Board of the Los Angeles Latino Chamber of Commerce, said, "Being recognized as the 'Chamber of the Year' is not only an immense honor but a testament to the tireless dedication and exemplary efforts of our staff and board members. Our chamber's accomplishments are a collective achievement, and I extend my deepest gratitude to everyone involved. We are proud to stand as a beacon of innovation, collaboration, and growth for our members and the Latino business community in the City of Los Angeles and surrounding communities."

The USHCC National Conference is the premier event for Hispanic business leaders in America, convening local Hispanic Chambers of Commerce, influential Hispanic business magnates, and corporate partners. The objective? To bolster Hispanic economic advancement for the broader American economy. We are advancing equitable advancement in capital, moving forward with Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in the public and private sectors of business.

This year's enlightening theme, "The Future is Now: Elevating Latino Businesses for Tomorrow," emphasized the importance of supporting and fostering growth in the over 5 million Hispanic-owned businesses nationwide. Attendees of the conference benefitted from policy-driven interactive dialogues with top business leaders, Members of Congress, Administration representatives, and other significant stakeholders. Highlights from the event included the business matchmaking program, stimulating panels and speakers, an expansive exhibition hall, and the grand finale — the annual Gala and Awards ceremony.

As part of the award ceremony, LALCC member Robbie Cabral, BenjiLock LLC., received the Entrepreneurial Spirit Award.

Stay tuned for more inspiring details, initiatives, and announcements from the Los Angeles Latino Chamber of Commerce in the upcoming weeks and months.

About the Los Angeles Latino Chamber of Commerce: The Los Angeles Latino Chamber of Commerce is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. We are the leading organization dedicated to organizing and uniting Latino business owners to grow and create positive economic impact. It achieves this through procurement, technical assistance, strategic planning, advocacy, access to leaders, economic development and business education.

Its mission is to facilitate economic structures and policy initiatives that empower Latino business development and foster economic growth across Los Angeles.

