Los Angeles Marketing Consultancy Lands in New York Just in Time for NRF 2019

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawke Media, an award-winning marketing consultancy based in Los Angeles, is expanding to the East Coast and arriving just in time for NRF 2019 - the world's largest retail conference and expo. In fact, it will be hosting its own networking event at Whitmans Hudson Yards after the second night of NRF.

The networking event, dubbed Brand Alchemy, is the first of a series of events put on by Hawke Media that culminates in its annual ecommerce "anti-conference" Hawkefest. The event series is focused on exploring the magical chemistry between talent, resources and marketing that combine to help accelerate brand growth. Occurring on both coasts, Brand Alchemy is an invite-only experience that will alternate between New York City and Los Angeles, host leaders from the best ecommerce brands and feature programming tailored specifically for growing brands.

This first event, taking place at Whitmans Hudson Yards on Monday, January 14 at 5:30pm, will feature Benjamin Witte who is CEO and founder of Recess, a lifestyle brand that boasts CBD-infused sparkling water. Attendees will enjoy an honest conversation with the young entrepreneur and learn all about how he created a disruptive, successful consumer lifestyle brand.

"After seeing exponential growth for the past five years, we decided it was time for Hawke Media to spread its wings and expand - what better place to start that expansion than New York City?" said Erik Huberman, CEO and founder of Hawke Media. "We're incredibly excited to make our mark on the New York scene and look forward to becoming a part of the East Coast ecommerce community."

Brand Alchemy NYC marks Hawke Media's official landing in New York City and is testament to the company's continued success and growth. For any media inquiries, please email Shayna Zeigen at shayna@hawkemedia.com .

