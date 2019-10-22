Los Angeles Mayor, Eric Garcetti, to Appear at The Los Angeles Small Business Expo

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, October 30th, Small Business Expo , the Nation's biggest business-to-business trade show, will be bringing together thousands of local Los Angeles Small Business Owners and Entrepreneurs for an action-packed day of networking, educational workshops and demos.

Join thousands of Small Business Owners for an action-packed day of networking, workshops & keynote presentations to help grow your business. Small Business Expo is America's BIGGEST Business to Business Networking Event & Trade Show for Small Business Owners & Entrepreneurs.

We're excited to announce that Los Angeles Mayor, Eric Garcetti, will be attending the expo and presenting a Welcome Keynote Address with Opening Remarks to kick-off this incredible day celebrating Small Business in Los Angeles. "Small Businesses are the beating heart of our economy," says Mayor Eric Garcetti.

Small Business Expo expects to have more than 10,000+ registered attendees from Los Angeles county shopping for business resources, developing essential business leads, learning from industry experts, gaining new insights, and networking with passionate peers.

"We love Small Business. It's quite an awesome feeling, and very inspiring, when you bring together thousands of passionate entrepreneurs to network and build lifelong business relationships," says Zachary Lezberg, CEO & Owner of Small Business Expo.

This year's Sponsor Line-Up includes: AT&T Business, Constant Contact, DiversityComm, Geico, Google, Office Depot, .net powered by Verisign, Powerteam International, Wells Fargo, Xero, Yelp & many other supporters of Small Business.

THE LOS ANGELES SMALL BUSINESS EXPO will take place at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel located downtown at 404 S. Figueroa St., Los Angeles, Ca. 90071 from 10 a.m to 5:30 p.m. You may register to attend for FREE at TheSmallBusinessExpo.com.

