Los Angeles Mayor Tours ECHELON Studios Hollywood Site, Advancing Shared Vision for Keeping Hollywood in Hollywood

ECHELON Studios Hollywood represents a new generation of production infrastructure, designed not only for filming, but for fostering collaboration, innovation, and community among creators. The project is one of several ECHELON-branded developments taking shape across Hollywood, with future expansion planned for New York.

"Our vision is to build more than just studios—we're creating a community," said David Simon, Founder of BARDAS Investment Group. "Through the Bungalows that are over and above the basecamp, we really want to bring together directors, producers, and creators so they can collaborate. Back in the old days, people didn't just come to a studio lot to shoot and leave—they stayed, connected, and created more. That's what we are building here."

Mayor Karen Bass highlighted the project's distinct approach to creative space and its importance to Los Angeles' entertainment economy. "I've been to a lot of soundstages, and I think that this is really unique," said Mayor Bass. "The creation of a community—where it's not just where you come and film and leave, but it's an all-encompassing creative space."

Spanning more than 600,000 square feet, ECHELON Studios Hollywood blends state-of-the-art soundstages, production offices, mill space, retail, and flexible creative workspaces into a cohesive campus designed for modern content creation. At the heart of the development are the Bungalows at ECHELON—an elevated collection of private, design-forward spaces that provide talent and production teams with a seamless, integrated environment for both work and collaboration.

The project reflects a broader movement to ensure Los Angeles remains competitive as a global production hub, particularly as other regions continue to attract productions with incentives and new facilities. With its focus on infrastructure, experience, and community, ECHELON aims to anchor creative work in Hollywood while expanding its influence coast to coast.

ECHELON is a growing portfolio of creative environments across Hollywood and New York, reimagining the workplace as a multidisciplinary destination for the creative community. Each property integrates production, collaboration, and hospitality-driven experiences into a unified ecosystem designed to support the full lifecycle of content creation.

Developed by BARDAS Investment Group in partnership with Bain Capital Real Estate, the project builds on decades of expertise in delivering high-impact, design-forward environments tailored to the needs of the modern creative workforce.

With momentum building across its expanding portfolio, ECHELON continues to invest in spaces that empower creators, strengthen community, and ensure that the future of entertainment remains deeply connected to its historic home.

About ECHELON Studios Hollywood

ECHELON Studios Hollywood marks a historic milestone as the first large-scale studio project built in Hollywood in nearly a century. Spanning over 600,000 square feet, the campus integrates cutting-edge soundstages, production support, and creative workspaces into a future-ready destination. At its core are the Bungalows at ECHELON, offering private, elevated environments designed for talent, executives, and production teams to collaborate and create.

About ECHELON

ECHELON is a curated collection of creative environments across Hollywood and New York, bringing together soundstages, photography studios, creative offices, event venues, food and beverage concepts, and wellness spaces into a connected network. Rooted in hospitality, ECHELON designs each property as a platform for collaboration, inspiration, and cultural production.

About BARDAS Investment Group

BARDAS Investment Group (BIG), founded in 2018 and led by David Simon, is a boutique real estate investment firm specializing in innovative workplace environments. With over $10 billion in transaction experience, BIG develops dynamic, design-driven media hubs that support the evolving needs of the creative, technology, and entertainment sectors.

About BAIN Capital Real Estate

Bain Capital Real Estate (BCRE) is a leading global private investment firm focused on driving lasting impact for investors, businesses, and communities. BCRE, established in 2018, targets high-growth, supply-constrained sectors shaped by long-term demand trends. Building on a strategy in place since 2010, the team has invested in over 675 assets across diverse sectors.

With deep media industry expertise, BCRE partners with ECHELON to deliver purpose-built, high-performance production environments.

Websites:

ECHELON Site

ECHELON Studios Hollywood Site

BARDAS Investment Group Site

Resources:

Images:

ECHELON Studios Hollywood Hero Shot

ECHELON Studios Hollywood Basecamp

ECHELON Studios Hollywood Tour

ECHELON Studios Hollywood Tour

Developed by BARDAS

ECHELON Studios Hollywood

SOURCE ECHELON STUDIOS HOLLYWOOD