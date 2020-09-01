Los Angeles Mission Names New President And CEO

Vaughn also knows the issues facing the homeless from his own personal experience. After a stint in the Marine Corps, he came home to Los Angeles. He fell into drug abuse; becoming homeless on the streets of Skid Row for several years. Rev. Vaughn says: "I felt called by God to leave my cardboard box and check into a program that got me off the streets." Only then did he get the tools he needed to achieve life-long sobriety. Over the next two decades, Vaughn has never stopped working to help others get what they need to get off the streets permanently.

"We are delighted that Troy is transitioning from his role as a board member," said Los Angeles Mission Board Chair Randy Hess. "He is uniquely qualified to lead Los Angeles Mission. He is more than up to the unpredictable challenges facing the homeless community. Troy Vaughn knows this community because he has been working with the homeless here over the last 20 years."

"It is with great enthusiasm and honor that I join the Los Angeles Mission's Leadership Team," said Rev. Vaughn. "I believe the Mission has been built on the solid foundation of Christ and His Gospel. In addition, it is obvious that the Los Angeles Mission programs have been painstakingly constructed to transform lives by those who have preceded me in this position. I am encouraged that the Mission has consistently taken the lead to substantively address Los Angeles's ever-changing homeless crisis. I believe the Mission is perfectly positioned to be the trustworthy and credible lead organization serving the homeless."

Rev. Troy F. Vaughn is extremely well-qualified to take the helm of the Los Angeles Mission. He continues his role as the Executive Director and co-founder of the Los Angeles Regional Reentry Partnership. Vaughn also continues as Founder, President and CEO of Christ-Centered Ministries, a non-profit organization dedicated to creating housing and employment opportunities for the disenfranchised. He will remain the Senior Pastor of Inglewood Community Church.

Vaughn has an Executive JD from Concord Law School, an MBA, and a BS in Advanced Legal Studies from Kaplan University. He also holds a Graduate Certification in Executive Non-profit Management from CSULA and Fundraising and Marketing from Cal State University of Long Beach (CSULB). Vaughn also has a Master's Degree in Divinity and Theology with a minor in urban planning from Kings Seminary in Van Nuys, California. He also has a Doctorate in Theology from the Master's School of Divinity. He has held executive positions with Shields for Families, the LAMP Community and The Weingart Center for the Homeless.

Herb Smith has served the Mission as President and CEO since 2006. Prior to being tapped to become Mission President, like Vaughn, Smith was also a board member. Over the next few months, Smith will remain onboard to smooth the leadership transition to Vaughn.

"I am honored to have worked at the Mission during the last 14 years," said Smith. "I look forward to the extraordinary vision and direction that Troy Vaughn promises to bring to the Mission. From his own personal life-experience of homelessness and his extensive work in this community along with his unparalleled academic preparation, the Rev. Vaughn brings a fresh perspective to the fight against the extreme poverty that leads to homelessness."

For over 80 years, the Los Angeles Mission has served the needy of Skid Row, providing emergency services such as shelter, food, clothing, as well as professional medical and dental services. In addition, the Los Angeles Mission also offers long-term residential rehabilitation programs including education, job training and placement, transitional housing and counseling. For additional information, go to: www.losangelesmission.org.

SOURCE Los Angeles Mission

