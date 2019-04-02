Los Angeles Mixed-Media Artist, Annie Wood, is Creating a Solo Art Exhibit Featuring Trailblazing Women Titled, Pardon Me While I Blaze Some Trails

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Annie, a Hollywood native, is a lifelong creator and a self-diagnosed, creative compulsive. In addition to being a visual artist, you may remember Annie's work as an actress (Good Luck Chuck, My Sister's Keeper) and as the game show host of the nationally syndicated dating game show, BZZZ! At the time, Annie was the third female solo dating game show host in the history of television. As an author, Ms. Wood has three works of fiction (Speaking Volumes Publishing) coming out this year, Dandy Day (now available on Amazon), Quantum Love Adventure and the young adult novel, A Girl in the Whirl.

Spotlight on trailblazing women Hedy Lamarr and Madam C.J. Walker Spotlight on writer, Dorothy Parker

As a visual artist, Annie creates on a daily basis in her studio in Hollywood.

"I started my art career a few years ago in full force as a response to witnessing my adored mother's passing. I suddenly felt compelled to create copious amounts of vibrant colors and textures as if creating such beautiful noise could wake the dead. That hasn't happened yet, but I'll keep you posted."

Annie had a recent pop up solo exhibit in Los Angeles featuring 72 pieces and she had her first international solo exhibit last summer in Venice, Italy titled, Beautiful Imperfections.

"For my current project I'm decoupaging life sized mannequins and other 3D objects in material relevant to the women I'm showcasing. I was inspired by the Hedy Lamarr documentary, Bombshell. The fact that Hedy Lamarr invented technology that we all use in our wi-fi and bluetooth is amazing yet that fact was barely mentioned before the documentary. It made me realized that I want to know more about the women I admire. These remarkable, creative women throughout history. So, I'm going to cover them in their story, through art."

Annie is fiscally sponsored with Fractured Atlas and is seeking funds to complete her project. All donations are tax deductible and will be used to purchase supplies and exhibition costs.

Annie plans on having the show up and running in Los Angeles by the fall of 2019.

