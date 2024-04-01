Los Angeles Modern Women's Apparel Brand Kellix Debuts with its Spring/Summer '24 Collection

LOS ANGELES, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellix , a new modern apparel brand launches with the Spring/Summer '24 collection bringing a fresh perspective to women's fashion. Born in the heart of Downtown Los Angeles, Kellix aims to redefine the way women dress, focusing on confidence, impact, and modernity in luxury.

Fashion is not just about looking good; it's about feeling confident and empowered. Kellix understands this, and its collection of chic, yet comfortable, elevated basics aims to strike the perfect balance between clean lines, flattering fits, neutral hues, and subtly sexy details.

Designed for the modern woman, every piece in Kellix's Spring '24 Collection is crafted from natural and luxurious fabrics, including merino wool, leather, cotton, sustainable denim, and linen, ensuring comfort and sophistication. From simple yet captivating silhouettes to accessible prices, Kellix aims to create classic favorites for every woman's apparel.

"We at Kellix are thrilled to unveil our latest Spring/Summer Collection. With our timeless, elegant, and contemporary collections, we aim to craft enduring luxury essentials that go beyond seasonal trends. We hope that our brand will redefine your style journey with our versatile, and stylish garments bringing you confidence wherever you go," says Linda Xie, founder/designer of Kellix.

As a brand committed to sustainability, Kellix has developed eco-wash and eco-technology for its denim collection. One standout piece is the Jordana Straight Jean, a sustainable denim straight-leg 5-pocket jean featuring an exclusive "dip-dye" technique that emphasizes the waist and adds an element of interest to the back pocket.

Kellix's commitment to sustainability also extends to other fabric choices, such as merino wool and linen. The Jackie Merino Corset, crafted with luxurious merino wool yarns, provides a close fit with corset-inspired lines and sparkly shoulder straps. The Joleen Linen Tailored Jacket, made from a textured linen cotton blend, features faux tortoiseshell buttons and functional flap pockets.

In addition, Kellix offers a range of versatile and stylish pieces, including the Johanna Cropped Denim Shirt, the Pamela Linen Tailored Pants, and the Simone Lamb Leather Jacket, crafted from butter-soft pure lambskin leather.

Kellix launched its first collection for Spring and Summer this month, and the brand's Spring collection is available now and Summer collection is available for order at www.kellixla.com.

Media Contact:

Amy Cunha

Big Picture PR

415-350-3154

[email protected]

SOURCE Kellix