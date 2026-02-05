Los Angeles Orthopedic Surgeon Expands Minimally Invasive Hip Replacement Options with Bikini Incision Direct Anterior Approach

The direct anterior approach to hip replacement allows the surgeon to access the hip joint through a natural interval between muscles, rather than cutting through or detaching muscle from bone. This muscle-sparing method is associated with reduced soft tissue disruption and may support a more comfortable postoperative recovery for many patients. The bikini incision modification further refines this approach by positioning the incision along the body's natural tension lines, known as Langer's lines. Because the incision follows these natural creases, it is designed to heal with a less visible scar that can often be concealed beneath a bikini line or standard undergarments.

Dr. Kabaei's approach to hip replacement reflects more than two decades of experience in orthopedic surgery and a commitment to utilizing the most advanced techniques available for his patients. In addition to the bikini incision direct anterior approach, he utilizes the Mako™ robotic-arm assisted surgical system, which provides enhanced precision in implant alignment and positioning. This combination of minimally invasive technique and robotic-assisted technology is designed to support accurate component placement, preservation of surrounding tissue, and a pathway toward same-day or next-day discharge for eligible patients.

"When it comes to hip replacement, patients deserve options that consider not only the function of the joint, but also the overall surgical experience, including recovery and cosmetic outcome," says Dr. Kabaei. "The bikini incision direct anterior approach allows us to perform a muscle-sparing hip replacement through an incision that is carefully placed for both surgical access and discretion. Not every patient is a candidate for this approach, but for those who are, it can be a meaningful part of their care."

Patient candidacy for the bikini incision direct anterior hip replacement is determined through a thorough evaluation that takes into account factors such as the individual's anatomy, body type, overall health, and the specific nature of their hip condition. Dr. Kabaei emphasizes the importance of a personalized consultation to determine the most appropriate surgical approach for each patient. His multidisciplinary care model ensures that every aspect of the patient's journey — from preoperative planning to postoperative rehabilitation — is tailored to support the best possible outcome.

Patients throughout Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, and Santa Monica seeking advanced hip replacement care are encouraged to schedule a consultation with Dr. Kabaei to learn whether the bikini incision direct anterior approach may be a suitable option for their needs.

More About Dr. Farzin Kabaei

Dr. Farzin Kabaei is a board-certified, fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon specializing in advanced hip and knee replacement surgery. He earned his undergraduate degree in neuroscience from UCLA and received his medical degree from the Albert Einstein College of Medicine. Dr. Kabaei completed his orthopedic residency at Montefiore/Einstein Medical Center, where he was named Resident of the Year as chief resident, and pursued fellowship training at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He is board certified by the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery and the California Medical Board of Examiners, and is a Fellow of both the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons and the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons.

Dr. Kabaei is considered a regional expert in the treatment of orthopedic trauma and complex joint conditions, including cases involving previous trauma, infection, and childhood deformities. He has specialized training in robotic hip and knee surgery and is an associate at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, DOCS Orthopedic Hospital, and Providence St. John's Health Center in Santa Monica. His practice, Robotic Hip and Knee Replacement LA, is located at 8436 West 3rd Street, Suite 800, in Los Angeles.

For more information about Dr. Farzin Kabaei or to schedule a consultation, please visit www.robotichipandkneereplacementla.com.

