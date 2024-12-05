Los Angeles Police Federal Credit Union Expands Into Additional Counties, Welcomes California and Federal Agencies

Law Enforcement Credit Union now serves all Southern California counties, from San Diego to San Luis Obispo, and extends membership to include additional law enforcement groups

VAN NUYS, Calif., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles Police Federal Credit Union (LAPFCU) is proud to announce its expansion to serve all Southern California counties, from San Diego's southern border to the northern border of San Luis Obispo. The Credit Union also extended its field of membership to include a wider range of law enforcement agencies on the municipal, county, state, and federal levels. This allows more sworn and civilian law enforcement professionals, volunteers, and their family members to join and benefit from LAPFCU's specialized financial services.

"We're thrilled to expand our reach while staying true to our mission of supporting law enforcement professionals," said John Roemer, President and CEO of LAPFCU. "We remain committed to being a trusted advocate for our members—acting in their best interests, protecting their financial well-being, and offering exclusive programs and services that they can't find anywhere else. Extending our footprint is an important way to advance our mission and assist more people who do the important work of protecting and serving their communities. We look forward to helping more members achieve their financial goals while providing the dedicated support they deserve."

Driven by demand from agencies beyond its service area, the expansion allows LAPFCU to now serve members of the law enforcement community across Imperial, Kern, Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura counties. This includes government criminal investigation offices; police departments; federal agencies including the FBI, ATF, CIA, and DEA; federal police services; highway patrol; U.S. marshals' offices, sheriffs' and constables' offices;* emergency dispatch departments; state and park police; correctional facilities; and transportation security agencies.** Membership is also extended to nonprofit foundations supporting these agencies and departments.

With branches and ATMs located at police facilities, LAPFCU understands the needs of law enforcement professionals. Their unique programs are tailored to their members, such as debt cancellation for officers killed in the line of duty, free data law enforcement-specific security solutions, personal loans for new recruits, and a zero down payment first-time homebuyer program with no private mortgage insurance requirement.

About Los Angeles Police Federal Credit Union

Los Angeles Police Federal Credit Union, founded in 1936, is based in Van Nuys, California. With assets of $1.3 billion, the Credit Union serves 46,000 members, exclusive to law enforcement personnel and their family members in counties throughout Southern California. LAPFCU provides a full suite of financial products and services. For more information, visit lapfcu.org.

*Does not include court functions.**Does not include courts, prosecution offices, parole offices, probation offices, and fire departments.

