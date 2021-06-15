Los Angeles Police Federal Credit Union Introduces Debt Protection for L.A. County Law Enforcement Personnel

VAN NUYS, Calif., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles Police Federal Credit Union has introduced End of Watch Debt Protection, a vital complimentary benefit that addresses the core Credit Union membership's financial needs. The debt protection program pays off a member's LAPFCU debt if he or she is killed in the line of duty.

"We know that our members and their families live with the daily reality that when a peace officer goes to work, they might not return. We hope that never comes to pass. But if it does, at least now our members have one less thing to worry about, because their loved ones won't be burdened with debt during an already traumatic situation," said Ed Hada, President and CEO of Los Angeles Police Federal Credit Union.

Under the program, the coverage cancels the amount of a borrower's loan(s) with the Credit Union if he or she dies while engaged in work-related activities due to external force, violence or as a result of heart attack or stroke during training or other stressful events while on duty.

Available for full-time, active duty sworn peace officers in Los Angeles County, the program is the only one of its kind in the nation, in that it also provides coverage for civilian employees of law enforcement agencies.

"Our Board of Directors was very clear that civilians who dedicate their careers to supporting law enforcement should receive the same complimentary benefit as a sworn peace officer. We were more than happy to oblige," said Hada.

To receive End of Watch Debt Protection, LAPFCU members working in law enforcement must obtain a new loan or active line of credit with a minimum balance of $10,000 from the Credit Union. After that, any other existing loans they have with LAPFCU are also covered up to a combined amount of $850,000, or up to $400,000 on a single loan. For complete program details, visit lapfcu.org/EOW.

About Los Angeles Police Federal Credit Union

Los Angeles Police Federal Credit Union was founded in 1936 and is based in Van Nuys, California. The Credit Union, with assets of $1.2 billion, currently serves 41,900+ members who are Los Angeles County law enforcement personnel and their family members. LAPFCU provides an expansive roster of financial products and services. For more information, visit https://lapfcu.org

If you would like more information about LAPFCU's End of Watch Debt Protection program, please contact Matt Dalton at (818) 779-3327 or [email protected]

Contact: Matt Dalton

Vice President, Marketing and Business Development

Los Angeles Police Federal Credit Union

(818) 779-3327

[email protected]

SOURCE Los Angeles Police Federal Credit Union

