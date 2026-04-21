Los Angeles Private Investigator Warns Smart Home Devices Are Being Used for Surveillance in Divorce, Stalking, and Corporate Disputes

A Los Angeles-based private investigator is warning that smart home devices are increasingly being used for covert surveillance in real-world cases involving divorce, stalking, and business conflicts. Empire Pacific Investigative Services reports a sharp rise in cases where everyday consumer technology is repurposed for unauthorized monitoring.

LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A growing number of everyday smart home devices are being used for covert surveillance, according to veteran private investigator Mike Hakimi, founder of Empire Pacific Investigative Services, a Beverly Hills-based PI firm with nearly four decades of experience in surveillance and counter-surveillance.

Empire Pacific Investigative Services Inc.

Hakimi reports that his firm has seen a significant increase in cases involving the misuse of consumer technology, particularly in domestic disputes, divorce proceedings, stalking investigations, and corporate conflicts. Based on internal case trends, Empire Pacific Investigative Services has observed an estimated 30–40% increase over the past three years in matters involving smart device surveillance.

"The technology itself is not the problem — it is how easily it can be misused," said Hakimi. "We are routinely uncovering situations where individuals are being monitored through devices already inside their homes or attached to their vehicles, often without their knowledge."

What Investigators Are Finding in Real-World Surveillance Cases

Empire Pacific Investigative Services conducts Technical Surveillance Countermeasures (TSCM) sweeps for residential clients, business owners, attorneys, and high-net-worth individuals throughout Los Angeles and Beverly Hills. In recent years, the firm reports a clear shift toward consumer-grade devices being used in surveillance scenarios.

Common findings in recent investigations include:

Smart speakers and home assistants configured to transmit audio to unauthorized third-party accounts

Doorbell and indoor cameras with shared or compromised login credentials

GPS tracking devices concealed in vehicles, including placement in wheel wells and undercarriages

Baby monitors and nanny cams accessed remotely through weak or reused passwords

Cellular-enabled hidden cameras disguised as everyday household items such as smoke detectors, USB chargers, and picture frames

"What has changed is accessibility," Hakimi explained. "Devices that were designed for convenience are now being repurposed for monitoring. In many cases, the person being observed has no idea the access even exists."

AI-Enabled Tools Are Accelerating the Risk

Hakimi notes that advances in artificial intelligence are making surveillance easier to deploy and harder to detect.

"We are now seeing cases where AI-enabled monitoring apps are paired with consumer devices to automate recording, flag conversations, or selectively transmit data," said Hakimi. "These are not sophisticated espionage tools — they are widely available, inexpensive, and easy to configure."

According to Hakimi, this shift has lowered the barrier to entry significantly, allowing individuals with minimal technical knowledge to create effective surveillance setups in a matter of minutes.

"As these tools become more intelligent about when and how they transmit data, detection becomes more difficult without professional-grade equipment," he added.

Who Is Most at Risk

While unauthorized surveillance can affect anyone, certain groups are more frequently involved in these cases:

Individuals going through divorce or contentious separation proceedings

Victims of stalking or domestic abuse where shared accounts remain accessible

Executives, attorneys, and business owners handling sensitive or confidential matters

High-net-worth individuals and public figures

Businesses where employees or third parties may have physical access to offices or equipment

Why Professional Detection Matters

Hakimi cautions that individuals who suspect surveillance should avoid attempting to locate or disable devices themselves.

"The instinct is to search for the device, but that can compromise evidence, especially if the situation becomes part of a legal proceeding," he said. "A professional TSCM sweep not only identifies hidden or unauthorized devices, but also documents findings in a way that preserves the integrity of the evidence."

Professional counter-surveillance sweeps utilize specialized equipment capable of detecting transmissions and anomalies that are not visible through consumer-grade tools.

"If there is a legitimate concern about privacy or safety, it should be handled the same way as any serious legal matter — carefully and professionally," Hakimi added.

About Empire Pacific Investigative Services

Empire Pacific Investigative Services is a licensed, full-service private investigation firm founded in 1986 and headquartered in West Hollywood, California. Led by Mike Hakimi, the firm has extensive experience supporting attorneys, business professionals, and private clients in complex investigations involving surveillance, infidelity, asset searches, TSCM bug sweeps, computer forensics, background investigations, and litigation support.

With nearly four decades of investigative experience, Empire Pacific Investigative Services is recognized as one of the most established private investigation firms serving the Los Angeles and Beverly Hills area.

Media Contact:

Mike Hakimi

Empire Pacific Investigative Services

Phone: 310.657.3747

Website: www.epis.us

SOURCE Empire Pacific Investigative Services Inc.