Los Angeles Public Health Advocates Demand City Leaders Take Action to Protect Communities from Alcohol Related Harms

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles Drug and Alcohol Policy Alliance (L.A.DAPA) will hold an important press event to call attention to a life-saving policy concerning alcohol outlet over-concentration in Los Angeles.

WHAT: News conference to announce City Council Planning and Land Use Management Committee Chair Harris-Dawson's denial to take action on an alcohol protection motion, potentially causing more harms to communities.

WHEN: Friday, January 17, 2020, 10AM

WHERE: L.A. City Hall, 200 N. Spring St., Los Angeles, CA 90012

WHO: Members of L.A. Drug and Alcohol and Policy Alliance (L.A.DAPA)

WHY: New research shows all 15 Los Angeles City Council Districts are extremely oversaturated with alcohol related businesses, leading to higher crime rates. A potential solution is in danger of dying in Planning and Land Use Management Committee on Jan. 31.

SPEAKERS:

Brenda Villanueva , Co-Chair, L.A.DAPA

, Co-Chair, L.A.DAPA Veronica Cruz (Manos Unidas de Koreatown)

(Manos Unidas de Koreatown) Vanessa Hernandez (Manos Unidas De Koreatown)

(Manos Unidas De Koreatown) Yancy Mauricio (CD 8 constituent)

(CD 8 constituent) Mayra Jimenez , Advocacy Manager, Alcohol Justice

Contacts: Cynthia Nickerson

323 675-8785

cnickerson@publicstrategies.org





Brenda Villanueva

818 307-6105

villanueva@pys.org

SOURCE Los Angeles Drug and Alcohol Policy Alliance

