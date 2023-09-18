Los Angeles Public Library Celebrates Latinx Heritage Month With the Fifth Annual L.A. Libros Festival Featuring Authors, Illustrators, Workshops and Entertainment

The Bilingual Family Event Will Be Held on Friday, Sept. 29 (Online) and Saturday, Sept. 30 (In-Person) at the Central Library, Downtown Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Latinx Heritage Month, the Los Angeles Public Library will be hosting the Fifth Annual Los Angeles Libros Festival, the city's largest celebration of bilingual books along with other activities throughout the month.

"Every year, the Los Angeles Libros Festival brings together authors and performers from across the U.S. and Spanish-speaking countries," said City Librarian John F. Szabo. "On Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Central Library, we will have more than 40 events, with 20 authors and more than nine countries represented, making this our biggest L.A. Libros Festival to date!"

The L.A. Libros event will feature two days of free entertainment for all ages with Spanish and bilingual storytelling, performances, art workshops and award-winning authors on Sept. 29-30, 2023. The festival includes a Virtual School Day targeting children in grades K-5, on Friday, Sept. 29, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon in Spanish on the Los Angeles Public Library's YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/user/losangeleslibrary ). It will include a word game workshop, artist-led drawing session and performances by Canticuénticos and César "Jarochelo" Castro.

On Saturday, Sept. 30, all programming will be in person from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., in English and Spanish, at the Central Library, 630 W. Fifth St., Los Angeles, CA 90071. The line-up includes Grammy-winning musician Lucky Diaz, Susie Jaramillo from Emmy-nominated preschool brand Canticos and bestselling authors Reyna Grande, Alex Sanchez, Torrey Maldonado, Mirelle Ortega, Henry Barajas and Leo Espinosa. Activities workshops with Self Help Graphics and LACMA, a Center Theatre Group performance, a storytime by Skirball Cultural Center, and writing workshops by Yesika Salgado and Tía Chucha's Centro Cultural & Bookstore.

Visit the Los Angeles Libros Festival website at lapl.org/libros for the full schedule of events. The Festival is presented by the Los Angeles Public Library in partnership with LA librería, Southern California's only bookstore that specializes in Spanish language children's and young adult books, and REFORMA, the national association that promotes library and information services to Latinos and Spanish speakers. For additional information, email [email protected] .

Visit the Latinx Heritage Month website at lapl.org/latinx to discover other programs including baile folklórico performances, English and Spanish storytimes, crafts, movies and more.

