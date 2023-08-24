Los Angeles Public Library to Host Fifth Annual L.A. Libros Festival featuring Authors, Illustrators, Workshops, Performers and Entertainment

The Bilingual Family Event Will Be Held on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 29 & 30 Online and In Person at the Central Library, Downtown Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/-- The Los Angeles Public Library will be hosting the Fifth Annual Los Angeles Libros Festival, the city's largest celebration of bilingual books, featuring two days of free entertainment for all ages with Spanish and bilingual storytelling, performances, art workshops and award-winning authors on Sept. 29-30, 2023. 

"Every year, the Los Angeles Libros Festival brings together authors and performers from across the U.S. and Spanish-speaking countries," said City Librarian John F. Szabo. "On Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Central Library, we will have more than 40 events, with 20 authors and more than nine countries represented, making this our biggest L.A. Libros Festival to date!"

The festival includes a Virtual School Day targeting children in grades K-5, on Friday, Sept. 29, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon exclusively in Spanish on the Los Angeles Public Library's YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/user/losangeleslibrary). It will include a word game workshop, artist-led drawing session, storytime and performances by Canticuénticos and César "Jarochelo" Castro. On Saturday, Sept. 30, all programming will be in person from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., in English and Spanish, at the Central Library, 630 W. Fifth St., Los Angeles, CA 90071.

On Saturday, the notable line-up includes Grammy-winning musician Lucky Diaz, Susie Jaramillo from Emmy-nominated preschool brand Canticos and bestselling authors Reyna Grande, Alex Sanchez, Torrey Maldonado, Mirelle Ortega, Henry Barajas and Leo Espinosa. Activities also include art workshops with Self Help Graphics and LACMA, a performance by Center Theatre Group, a storytime by Skirball Cultural Center, and writing workshops by Yesika Salgado and Tía Chucha's Centro Cultural & Bookstore.

Visit the Los Angeles Libros Festival website at lapl.org/libros for updates and the full schedule of events, as well as the complete list of authors, illustrators and performers. The Los Angeles Libros Festival is presented by the Los Angeles Public Library in partnership with LA librería, Southern California's only bookstore that specializes in Spanish language children's and young adult books, and REFORMA, the national association that promotes library and information services to Latinos and Spanish speakers. For additional information, email [email protected].

A recipient of the nation's highest honor for library service—the National Medal from the Institute of Museum and Library Services, the Los Angeles Public Library serves the largest and most diverse urban population of any library in the nation. Its Central Library, 72 branch libraries, collection of more than 6 million books and state-of-the-art technology accessible at lapl.org provide everyone with free and easy access to information and the opportunity for lifelong learning.

