Los Angeles Public Library to Host Inaugural Juneteenth Celebration "June Jubilee: A Celebration of Black Excellence"

LOS ANGELES, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Public Library is hosting the inaugural celebration "June Jubilee: A celebration of Black Excellence" to mark the Juneteenth Holiday. The Jubilee was curated by Changing Tones, one of the Library's racial equity and inclusion groups, as a way to honor and share with all Angelenos the contributions and culture of African Americans throughout the history of Los Angeles and the nation.

The free event will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Central Library, at 630 W. Fifth Street in downtown Los Angeles.

Come Early - 9 a.m. - for a special opening ceremony for the inaugural June Jubilee celebration of Juneteenth. Event will include an African Drum Procession and Libation Ceremony, Choir Performance, Invocation and Ribbon Cutting.

"We're excited to present this inaugural June Jubilee celebration that honors the rich heritage of our ancestors through a joyful exploration of Black culture that fosters unity, understanding, fun and appreciation of the African American experience," said Jené D. Brown, Racial Equity Officer and Director of LAPL's Emerging Technologies and Collections Division.

"The celebration is an open invitation to the many diverse cultures throughout the city to join the Library in celebrating and recognizing the tremendous talent, achievements and heritage of the Black community."

The inaugural June Jubilee is the inspiration of the library's award-winning African American advisory committee, Changing Tones, created in 2019 with the mission to increase representation, provide support, and ensure racial equity and inclusion of African Americans in the Los Angeles Public Library's workforce, programming, collections and services.

"The time is now to shine this light on our community and to celebrate the richness of black excellence," said Kren Malone, Director of Central Library. "The Los Angeles Public Library has been intentional in honoring African Americans like former L.A. Mayor Tom Bradley and award-winning science fiction author Octavia E. Butler by naming our Central Library atrium wing and makerspace for their respective contributions to society. We welcome everyone to join us as we celebrate diversity, Black culture and Juneteenth."

Historically, Juneteenth, short for June 19, marks the day that federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas in 1865 to take control of the state and ensure that all enslaved people were freed. The troops' arrival came a full two-and-a-half years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation by President Abraham Lincoln and was documented as the official end of slavery in the United States. In 2021, President Joe Biden signed legislation that established June 19 as an official federal holiday.

For more information and a schedule of events, visit the June Jubilee Celebration website at lapl.org/june-jubilee for real-time updates.

The family-friendly event will have activities for all ages, including a scavenger hunt, storytelling, crafts for kids, games, tours and more. Attendees will also have the opportunity to engage in informative workshops, speakers, live entertainment, health and wellness programs, financial literacy information and more. It will also feature a mobile memory lab, genealogy workshops and a candid conversation about the topic of reparations in California.

A recipient of the nation's highest honor for library service—the National Medal from the Institute of Museum and Library Services, the Los Angeles Public Library serves the largest and most diverse urban population of any library in the nation. Its Central Library, 72 branch libraries, collection of more than eight million books, state-of-the art technology accessible at lapl.org , and diverse programs provide everyone with free and easy access to information and the opportunity for lifelong learning.

