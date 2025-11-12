Los Angeles Rams Partner with Dragon Seats to Enhance Sideline Experience for Players at SoFi Stadium and Woodland Hills Practice Facility

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Rams have announced a new partnership with Dragon Seats , the nation's leading provider of climate-controlled benches and sideline solutions, to enhance player safety, performance, and comfort on gamedays at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, and during training sessions at their practice facility in Woodland Hills.

As part of the agreement, Dragon Seats will supply the Rams with eight climate-controlled benches—four on each sideline—at SoFi Stadium. Additionally, four fully customized benches and Dragon ShadERs will be installed at the Rams' Woodland Hills practice facility, delivering year-round support and consistent performance benefits for athletes throughout the week and on gamedays throughout the season.

"Our priority is to provide our players with the resources they need to perform at the highest level," said Brendan Burger, Senior Director, Equipment, Los Angeles Rams. "By partnering with Dragon Seats, we're not only enhancing athlete safety and the overall sideline experience, but also advancing uniformity and consistency across NFL sidelines."

"We're excited to partner with the Los Angeles Rams and deliver solutions that make a real difference for athletes on both training and gamedays," said Franklin Floyd, Chief Operating Officer of Dragon Seats. "Our mission is to support player safety and performance, and we're proud to do that for one of the most iconic clubs in the League."

This agreement with the Rams marks another milestone in Dragon Seats' rapid expansion, adding to its work with numerous clubs, a growing international presence, and partnerships with leading college football conferences and dozens of NCAA Power-4 football programs nationwide.

For more information, visit dragonseats.com.

ABOUT DRAGON SEATS

Dragon Seats is the leading provider of climate-controlled benches and innovative sideline solutions. Trusted by the National Football League, NFL Member Clubs, the Southeastern Conference, the Big Ten Conference, dozens of top Power-4 college football programs, the PGA Tour, MLB and NCAA baseball bullpens and dugouts, and premium lifestyle environments. Dragon Seats is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, and has a 35-year track record of innovation around the sidelines. Its mission is to maximize player safety, performance, and comfort in all weather conditions, earning its reputation as the #1 Bench in Sports.

ABOUT LOS ANGELES RAMS

The Los Angeles Rams – Los Angeles' original professional sports team and Super Bowl LVI Champions – stand as one of the oldest franchises in the National Football League and since its founding in 1937, have garnered four World Championships and sent 30 of its members to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. As a professional sports team, the organization is committed to be a valuable civic partner and serving the greater Los Angeles area 365 days a year. The Rams play their home games at SoFi Stadium, which is located at Hollywood Park, a 298-acre sports and entertainment destination owned, being developed and operated by Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke in Inglewood, CA.

