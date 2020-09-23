Los Angeles Rams Partner With Premium Custom Menswear Company Knot Standard

Each suit option will feature stitching patterns used in the new Rams uniforms, and customized elements to showcase each person's individual style. Adapting to the current environment, Knot Standard is utilizing their advanced, A.I.-driven digital measurement system to safely take contactless measurements for Rams personnel and players, delivering a premium product through expert guidance and unique technology.

Throughout the 2020 NFL season, several Rams players will design their own custom suits to wear for their arrival to SoFi Stadium on gameday, as part of the "Dress Like a Ram" series. Rams running back CAM AKERS kicked off the series for the inaugural event at SoFi Stadium on September 13th, when the Rams hosted the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. A video feature of Akers' suit design and fitting process was released on the Rams social channels on Wednesday, September 23rd. The video can be viewed here.

"We have genuinely enjoyed our work with the Rams players and staff. There is opportunity with our unique custom clothing product to drive excitement to the players and coaches, while bringing awareness to some incredible charities and philanthropic efforts," said John Ballay, CEO of Knot Standard.

Additionally, fans will have the opportunity to bid on a Knot Standard replica of each player-designed suit at the Rams Auction site and receive a personal Knot Standard fitting experience. The auction will begin with bidding for Akers' suit on September 25th at www.therams.com/auctions. Knot Standard and the Rams, working with St. Joseph Center, will use the net proceeds from sales of the replica suits to create suits for individuals who are re-entering the workforce.

"We are excited to have Knot Standard provide our players, coaches and staff with customized formal apparel that's innovative and distinctive," said Jason Griffiths, Rams VP of Partnership Sales. "This unique partnership will not only ensure that our players and coaches are arriving in style, but also will have an impact beyond the field with support of deserving individuals who are trying to get back on their feet and into the workforce."

The Rams are the first NFL team to partner with the New York-based custom menswear company.

Knot Standard is the leading custom menswear company in the US. Founded in 2012, Knot Standard represents the future of men's clothing, delivering a superior experience through expert stylists, innovative technology, and premium fabrics. The brand offers clothing for every occasion, including Suiting, Shirting, Trousers, Outerwear, Casual Wear, Black Tie, and Wedding options. Made for the uncommon man who desires superior quality and exceptional fit, clients can visit one of ten national Showrooms, or book a Virtual Appointment.

