Los Angeles Regional Food Bank Receives Donation to Provide Nearly 400,000 Meals from SoCalGas' Fueling Our Communities Initiative

SoCalGas' $100,000 Donation to Help Address Food Insecurity is Part of a $4 Million Initiative Fueling Our Communities

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of SoCalGas' 2023 Fueling Our Communities initiative, the company announced a $100,000 donation to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank that will provide approximately 400,000 meals to people throughout Los Angeles County.

The grant to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank is one of several donations to local charities, funding programs to provide meals and groceries this year. SoCalGas is expanding the impact of the Fueling Our Communities initiative by allocating $4 million in 2023, the largest commitment to date, to new and existing partnerships with food banks and nonprofits throughout SoCalGas' 12-county service area in Central and Southern California.

"Food insecurity affects far too many Angelenos," said Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell. "Community partners like the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank play a vital role in helping individuals and families in need access nutritious food. This generous donation will allow the LA Regional Food Bank to serve nourishing meals to thousands living in Los Angeles County."

The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank is pivotal in addressing food insecurity. Hunger continues to be a pressing and widespread issue, with approximately 1 in 4 residents facing food insecurity, according to a USC report. To date, the LA Regional Food Bank food has distributed 1.6 billion meals to children, seniors, individuals and families in our community.

"This significant contribution will enable us to substantially impact the lives of those facing food insecurity in our community," said Michael Flood, President and CEO of the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. " We are immensely grateful to SoCalGas for their generous support. Together, we can provide much-needed nourishment to families, alleviate hunger, and foster hope for a brighter future."

"The Fueling Our Communities initiative demonstrates SoCalGas' deep commitment to the well-being of the communities we serve," said Andy Carrasco, SoCalGas Vice President of Communications, Local Government and Community Affairs. "Our continued work with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank is an extension of an incredible partnership to provide nutritious food to families in need."

The Fueling Our Communities initiative began in 2020 as a collaborative effort between SoCalGas and five regional nonprofits in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. During its first summer, the program successfully provided more than 140,000 meals to 40,000 individuals from underserved communities across Southern California.

SoCalGas remains committed to supporting local communities and driving positive change. Through the 'Fueling Our Communities' initiative and partnerships with organizations like the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, SoCalGas continues to make a tangible difference in the lives of those affected by food insecurity.

About SoCalGas:

Headquartered in Los Angeles, SoCalGas® is the largest gas distribution utility in the United States. SoCalGas delivers affordable, reliable, and increasingly renewable gas service to over 21 million consumers across 24,000 square miles of Central and Southern California. Gas delivered through the company's pipelines will continue to play a key role in California's clean energy transition—providing electric grid reliability and supporting wind and solar energy deployment.

SoCalGas' mission is to build the cleanest, safest and most innovative energy infrastructure company in America. In support of that mission, SoCalGas aspires to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in its operations and delivery of energy by 2045 and to replacing 20 percent of its traditional natural gas supply to core customers with renewable natural gas (RNG) by 2030. Renewable natural gas is made from waste created by landfills and wastewater treatment plants. SoCalGas is also committed to investing in its gas delivery infrastructure while keeping bills affordable for customers. SoCalGas is a subsidiary of Sempra (NYSE: SRE), an energy infrastructure company based in San Diego.

For more information visit socalgas.com/newsroom

About the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank:

The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank has been mobilizing resources to fight hunger in Los Angeles County for 50 years. To support the Food Bank's vision that no one goes hungry in Los Angeles County, food and grocery products are distributed through a network of partner agencies and other Food Bank programs. The Food Bank also energizes the community to get involved and support hunger relief, especially through volunteerism, and conducts nutrition education campaigns and advocates for public policies that benefit people served and improve nutrition security. The Food Bank is rated at the highest level by Candid and Charity Navigator, and 97% of all revenue goes to programs. For more information, visit LAFoodBank.org.

