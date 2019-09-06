Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to Receive Hunger Is Donations Made at Local Albertsons Stores

"This gift will have a tremendous impact on our program," said Michael Flood, President and CEO of the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. "We'd like to thank Albertsons for selecting us as their charity partner again this year and for supporting our efforts to fight hunger. We'd also like to thank the Albertsons Companies Foundation for their commitment to ensuring that no child has to start their day hungry."

The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank works with more than 600 partner agencies throughout Los Angeles County in order to distribute more than 1 million pounds of food every week to people facing hunger.

Hunger Is, a charitable program of the Albertsons Companies Foundation, is designed to build awareness and raise funds in an effort to eradicate childhood hunger in America. Funds raised through Hunger Is focus on adding breakfasts in and out of school through federal nutrition programs and other means focused on combatting childhood hunger and improving other health-related outcomes.

"It's an honor to partner with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank in fighting the pressing issue of childhood hunger. Every day we learn about organizations that go above and beyond to help people in need," said Shane Dorcheus, EVP of Retail Operations & Southern California Division President. "Such selfless dedication makes our communities better places to live and work."

Anyone wishing to support the Food Bank through this program can visit their local Albertsons and make a donation to the Hunger Is program at checkout September 1- 30.

About the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank

The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank has been fighting hunger in Los Angeles County since 1973 and has distributed the equivalent of more than 1 billion meals across our community. The Food Bank provides food to more than 300,000 clients on a monthly basis and distributed 67 million pounds of food in 2018 to children, seniors, working families, veterans, and other neighbors in need. To support the vision that no one goes hungry in Los Angeles, food and products are distributed through a network of more than 600 partner agencies directly to children through our Children's Backpack and Summer Lunch programs, to approximately 29,000 seniors each month through our Senior Nutrition program, and to working families and college students through our Mobile Food Pantry. The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank is a 4-star rated charity by Charity Navigator. For more information, visit LAFoodBank.org.

About Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions

Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions operates 342 stores and has over 31,000 employees in Southern California. The Fullerton-based chain is a division of The Albertson's Companies, one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States. With both a strong local presence and national scale. Albertsons Cos. operates stores across 35 states and the District of Columbia under 20 well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen and Carrs, as well as meal kit company Plated based in New York City. Albertsons Companies is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2018 alone, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the company gave $262 million in food and financial support. These efforts helped millions of people in the areas of hunger relief, education, cancer research and treatment, programs for people with disabilities and veterans outreach.

Contacts:

Los Angeles Regional Food Bank

David May, Director of Marketing and Communications

323-234-3030 ext. 134

dmay@lafoodbank.org

Vons, Albertsons, Pavilions

Melissa Hill, Director of Public Affairs

Melissa.Hill@albertsons.com

SOURCE Los Angeles Regional Food Bank

