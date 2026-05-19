Los Angeles Rhinoplasty Specialist and Facial Plastic Surgeon Dr. Ari Hyman Inducted into The Rhinoplasty Society

Double board-certified facial plastic surgeon Dr. Ari Hyman of Ari Hyman MD Facial Plastic Surgery in Encino has been inducted into The Rhinoplasty Society, a prestigious nonprofit organization recognized as one of the most respected groups dedicated to advancing the art and science of nasal surgery. Membership is reserved for board-certified surgeons with documented experience, significant rhinoplasty case volume, and demonstrated contributions to rhinoplasty education and research.

LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ari Hyman, MD, founder and president of Ari Hyman MD Facial Plastic Surgery in Encino, has been inducted into The Rhinoplasty Society, a leading international organization committed to the open exchange of innovative ideas and techniques in rhinoplasty surgery. Founded in 1996, The Rhinoplasty Society brings together surgeons from around the world who specialize in primary and revision nasal surgery and who have demonstrated a sustained dedication to the field. Dr. Hyman joins a select group of surgeons whose membership reflects both technical mastery and ongoing scholarly contribution to one of the most challenging procedures in aesthetic and reconstructive surgery.

Ari Hyman, MD.

Active membership in The Rhinoplasty Society is governed by a rigorous, peer-reviewed application process. Candidates must hold board certification through the American Board of Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery, the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, or the American Board of Plastic Surgery; maintain at least two years of active practice; document a substantial volume of rhinoplasty cases over a recent 24-month period; and provide evidence of meaningful contributions to the field through peer-reviewed publications, textbook chapters, or formal teaching of rhinoplasty courses. Each applicant must also be sponsored by two existing active members.

Dr. Hyman's induction reflects a career built around rhinoplasty as a clinical and academic focus. He is double board-certified by the American Board of Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery and the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, and he completed an AAFPRS-accredited fellowship in facial plastic and reconstructive surgery under Dr. Dean Toriumi — widely regarded as the father of structural rhinoplasty. Dr. Hyman has authored peer-reviewed articles and multiple textbook chapters on modern rhinoplasty techniques, including contributions to Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics, Rhinoplasty: A Case-Based Approach, and the internationally recognized Korean Rhinoplasty textbook series. He has served as an Editorial Fellow at JAMA Facial Plastic Surgery and is a regularly invited lecturer at national and international meetings, including The Rhinoplasty Society and the AAFPRS Advances in Rhinoplasty Meeting.

At his Encino practice, Dr. Hyman dedicates equal focus to primary rhinoplasty and revision rhinoplasty, drawing patients from across Los Angeles and around the world. His structural approach emphasizes long-term stability, preservation of nasal function, and natural-looking results that respect each patient's individual character. Dr. Hyman also routinely hosts visiting surgeons who travel to Los Angeles to observe his techniques in primary, revision, and ultrasonic rhinoplasty.

"Being welcomed into The Rhinoplasty Society is a meaningful honor and one I share with the colleagues, mentors, and patients who have shaped my career," said Dr. Hyman. "Rhinoplasty is a procedure where every millimeter matters, and the Society exists to push our collective understanding forward through honest, open exchange. I look forward to continuing to learn from this remarkable group of surgeons and contributing to the education and research that ultimately benefits patients."

More About Dr. Ari Hyman

Ari Hyman, MD, is a double board-certified, fellowship-trained facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon based in Encino, California, specializing in rhinoplasty, revision rhinoplasty, ultrasonic rhinoplasty, and comprehensive facial rejuvenation. He earned his medical degree from The University of Texas Medical School at Houston, where he was inducted into the Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honor Society and served as chapter president. He completed his residency in Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery at Albert Einstein College of Medicine and Montefiore Medical Center in New York, followed by an AAFPRS-accredited fellowship in Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery under Dr. Dean Toriumi in Chicago.

Ari Hyman MD Facial Plastic Surgery is located at 16311 Ventura Boulevard, Suite 970, Encino, CA 91436. The private surgical center is purpose-built for facial plastic surgery and meets rigorous accreditation standards for outpatient surgical facilities, with a board-certified anesthesiologist present for every procedure. To learn more or to schedule a consultation, visit www.arihymanmd.com.

Media Contact

Ari Hyman, MD

Ari Hyman MD Facial Plastic Surgery

16311 Ventura Boulevard, Suite 970

Encino, CA 91436

(818) 275-8223

[email protected]

https://www.arihymanmd.com

SOURCE Ari Hyman, MD.