LOS ANGELES TIMES NAMES SCALI RASMUSSEN'S CHRISTIAN SCALI AND JEFFREY ERDMAN "LEGAL VISIONARIES"

News provided by

Scali Rasmussen

14 Jul, 2023, 15:57 ET

LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scali Rasmussen announced today that Christian Scali and Jeffrey Erdman have been recognized as 'Legal Visionaries' in Los Angeles Times' third annual Business of Law Magazine.

"Southern California continues to maintain its status as a center for thought leaders and power brokers in the legal space. With so many superb law firms in the region, to be named as a standout attorney in what is surely one of the most impressive regional fields in the industry is quite an achievement," states the publisher.  

Scali, who has been recognized for a second year, has a diverse practice that includes advice and counsel, and complex and high-stakes litigation. His clients are in a variety of industries, including restaurant and hospitality, property management, entertainment, clothing manufacturing, and e-commerce, but the majority of them are in the retail automotive industry. Scali is known for his work on behalf of the retail automotive industry in a series of advertising lawsuits brought against it under California's Unfair Competition Law.

Erdman has nearly 25 years of litigation experience with extensive courtroom and trial experience. Having argued on both the plaintiff and the defense side, Erdman's experience includes arguing cases before the California Courts of Appeal. His experience spans many areas of business, including automotive, insurance, manufacturing, and service industries, as well as all variety of real estate disputes.

Earlier this year, the firm celebrated its 10th year anniversary with an event in Los Angeles themed, "A Night in Tuscany." Clients, friends and colleagues were treated to an array of authentic Tuscan fare and cocktails at the spectacular Houdini Mansion. The event was hosted in partnership with the Italy-America Chamber of Commerce West. A presentation at the event brought greater awareness to Give. Mentor. Love., a regional non-profit dedicated to help salvaging the lives of young victims of sex trafficking.

About Scali Rasmussen

Named one of the "Most Admired Law Firms" in 2021 by the Los Angeles Business Journal, Scali Rasmussen, PC serves businesses across California as trusted legal advisors. Our standard-setting, legal solutions for the automotive industry and dealer franchise relationship prevent issues from becoming hurdles. With a niche practice advising Italian enterprises entering U.S. markets, the firm provides in-depth counsel on business litigation, cybersecurity, trade secret misappropriation, COVID-19 compliance, and corporate shareholder and partnership disputes.

SOURCE Scali Rasmussen

Also from this source

SCALI RASMUSSEN'S CHRISTIAN SCALI NAMED LOS ANGELES COUNTY BAR ASSOCIATION'S LGBTQ PRIDE MONTH HONOREE

Scali Rasmussen's Colleen O'Brien and Jasmin Bhandari Named Los Angeles Women of Influence

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.