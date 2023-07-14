LOS ANGELES TIMES NAMES SCALI RASMUSSEN'S CHRISTIAN SCALI AND JEFFREY ERDMAN "LEGAL VISIONARIES"

LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scali Rasmussen announced today that Christian Scali and Jeffrey Erdman have been recognized as 'Legal Visionaries' in Los Angeles Times' third annual Business of Law Magazine.

"Southern California continues to maintain its status as a center for thought leaders and power brokers in the legal space. With so many superb law firms in the region, to be named as a standout attorney in what is surely one of the most impressive regional fields in the industry is quite an achievement," states the publisher.

Scali, who has been recognized for a second year, has a diverse practice that includes advice and counsel, and complex and high-stakes litigation. His clients are in a variety of industries, including restaurant and hospitality, property management, entertainment, clothing manufacturing, and e-commerce, but the majority of them are in the retail automotive industry. Scali is known for his work on behalf of the retail automotive industry in a series of advertising lawsuits brought against it under California's Unfair Competition Law.

Erdman has nearly 25 years of litigation experience with extensive courtroom and trial experience. Having argued on both the plaintiff and the defense side, Erdman's experience includes arguing cases before the California Courts of Appeal. His experience spans many areas of business, including automotive, insurance, manufacturing, and service industries, as well as all variety of real estate disputes.

Earlier this year, the firm celebrated its 10th year anniversary with an event in Los Angeles themed, "A Night in Tuscany." Clients, friends and colleagues were treated to an array of authentic Tuscan fare and cocktails at the spectacular Houdini Mansion. The event was hosted in partnership with the Italy-America Chamber of Commerce West. A presentation at the event brought greater awareness to Give. Mentor. Love., a regional non-profit dedicated to help salvaging the lives of young victims of sex trafficking.

About Scali Rasmussen



Named one of the "Most Admired Law Firms" in 2021 by the Los Angeles Business Journal, Scali Rasmussen, PC serves businesses across California as trusted legal advisors. Our standard-setting, legal solutions for the automotive industry and dealer franchise relationship prevent issues from becoming hurdles. With a niche practice advising Italian enterprises entering U.S. markets, the firm provides in-depth counsel on business litigation, cybersecurity, trade secret misappropriation, COVID-19 compliance, and corporate shareholder and partnership disputes.

