LOS ANGELES UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT TO PAY MULTI-MILLION DOLLARS TO STUDENT VICTIMS OF TEACHER SEXUAL ABUSE

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lawyers representing seven students who were abused by their trusted elementary school teacher reached a $14.7 million settlement with the Los Angeles Unified School District. The victims were 9 and 10 years old when they were molested by teacher Rene Tenas. This perpetrator has now been released from prison.

Attorney Michael Marzban of the law firm of Cohen & Marzban, said "this was a long and hard fought battle. These kids will never be the same, but the hope is that this just and fair compensation will allow them to get the treatment, therapy and life assistance that they now need. These cases also bring a sense of accountability for schools to be more careful with what happens on their campuses and especially by their employees." Michael Carrillo, an attorney also representing the victims, expressed the same sentiment in earlier public remarks.