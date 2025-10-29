LOS ANGELES UNION STATION CELEBRATES 10 YEARS OF HOLIDAY MAGIC WITH ANNUAL TREE LIGHTING CEREMONY AND FESTIVE DECOR

Live musical performance by The Beverly Belles presented by Metro Art Presents plus photos with Santa, holiday crafts, milk and cookies and more

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles Union Station will mark the 10th anniversary of its beloved Tree Lighting Ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 20 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. This free, family-friendly celebration returns to the station's recently restored South Patio, bringing Angelenos together for a night of music, magic and merriment.

The milestone event will feature live musical performances by The Beverly Belles presented by Metro Art Presents, filling the open-air patio with festive sounds of the season. Carolers will stroll throughout the station, spreading holiday cheer with classic tunes as guests enjoy the celebration. The evening continues with holiday crafts, milk and cookies and other family-friendly activities. Santa and special guests from the North Pole will greet families for photo opportunities. The highlight of the evening will be the spirited countdown led by Santa and Metro Board Chair and City of Whittier Council Member, Fernando Dutra to light the station's signature 30-foot holiday tree culminating with a magical snowfall enjoyed by all ages.

"It's an honor to celebrate 10 years of this cherished Los Angeles tradition at Union Station," said Metro CEO Stephanie Wiggins. "Each holiday season, this tree lighting reminds us of the power of connection, uniting families, neighbors, and travelers who pass through our station. I'm thrilled to help continue this joyful tradition that shines a light on the heart of our city."

"Reaching the 10-year milestone of the Union Station Tree Lighting Ceremony is truly special," said Susie Vance, Senior Director of Marketing at Morlin Asset Management, LP. "We're delighted to bring the celebration back to the beautifully restored South Patio, where this event first began. It's a wonderful way for Angelenos to come together, experience live music, snowfall, and the magic of the season in one of the city's most iconic settings."

Throughout the season, visitors can continue to soak in Union Station's must-see holiday décor – from the glistening exterior, where palm trees twinkle with lights and the iconic clocktower is crowned with a festive wreath, to the majestic interiors adorned with oversized wreaths, ornaments, and gleaming lights from the Waiting Room and South Patio trees – plus a beautiful menorah on display during Hanukkah, all creating perfect photo opportunities inside and out.

Visitors can continue to experience the décor and throughout Union Station from November 18 to December 27, 2025, with the South Patio and its signature 30-foot tree open daily from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.*

*dates are subject to change

For the first time, Metrolink is bringing its Holiday Express train to Los Angeles Union Station on Saturday, December 6, with departures at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Visit metrolinktrains.com/holiday-express to purchase tickets and learn more about the event. Additionally, Los Angeles Conservancy will be conducting 90-minute Holidays at Union Station tours on December 9, 16 and 23 starting at 5:30 p.m. The guided tours will take visitors through the iconic landmark at night highlighting the holiday décor. Registration is required at Tours & Events - LA Conservancy.

Those looking to attend the Tree Lighting Ceremony can register for the free event here . For additional details on the celebration, please visit unionstationla.com/happenings .

About Los Angeles Union Station

Since its opening in 1939, Los Angeles Union Station has long been considered one of LA's architectural gems and a vital portal to the promise of the California Dream. The station was designed with an innovative blend of Spanish Colonial, Mission Revival and Art Deco architecture now commonly referred to as Mission Moderne. The bustling 52-acre transportation hub sits in the heart of Downtown Los Angeles offering essential connections to destinations throughout Southern California. An iconic landmark, the station serves as a vibrant symbol of Downtown connecting the historic fabric of the past to the present through arts, culture, transit and community. Conceived on a grand scale, Los Angeles Union Station is the largest railroad passenger terminal in the Western United States and is often regarded as "the last of the great train stations." For more information, visit unionstationla.com or follow @unionstationla on social media.

About Metro Art

Metro Art enhances the customer experience with innovative, award-winning visual and performing arts programming that encourages ridership and connects people, sites and neighborhoods throughout LA County. A diverse range of site-specific artworks are integrated into the growing Metro system, improving the quality of transit environments, and creating a sense of place. Metro Art Presents showcases an exciting array of arts and cultural programs at historic Union Station. All events are free and open to the public. For more information, visit metro.net/art or follow @metro.art.la and #MetroArtLA on social media.

Getting There

Go Metro! Los Angeles Union Station is accessible via Metro Rail, Metro Bus, Metro Bike Share , Metrolink, Amtrak and several municipal bus lines. Take the Metro A, B, D or J Line directly to Los Angeles Union Station. Plan your trip using the Transit app, the trip planner at metro.net or by calling 323.GO.METRO.

Park at Union Station East or West, starting at $8.

