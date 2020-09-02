Los Angeles Urban League and the Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles in Partnership With the Jewish Family Services of Los Angeles Hosted a Webinar on the 2020 Elections

With over 20 million recorded voters in California, Secretary Padilla noted several important facts voters should be aware of such as every active registered voter will receive a "vote by mail" ballot; completed ballots can be delivered in person to an official county elections office, check website www.vote.ca.gov for a location near you; in-person voting will begin on Saturday, October 31, 2020 and end on Tuesday, November 3, 2020; mail in ballots will be sent to voters 29 days before Election Day, November 3, 2020; ballots postmarked 17 days after election day, November 3, 2020, will be accepted.

"Am I concerned, yes. Am I panicking, no! Make a plan how and when you will be voting," advised Secretary Padilla. "Vote early and sign up for Ballot Track, so that you can discern where your mail-in ballot is in the process." "The 2020 Elections is the most important election of our time. Everyone must vote and report any erroneous social media posts you observed," he remarked. Secretary Padilla enthused everyone must vote with Mamba (basketball legend Kobe Bryant) mentality, which connotes "leaving it all on the court." To date, Staples Center, Dodgers Stadium, Inglewood Forum and the Sacramento Kings Basketball Center have been designated as voting facilities.

The State of California has invested $180 million dollars for the 2020 Census. The appropriated funding is geared for outreach engagements to correctly count citizens in hard to reach communities. So far, 65% of households have responded to the census. The final count of the census will determine how many votes California will obtain in the electoral college. Everyone should exercise this civic duty. To obtain information on the census visit www.my2020census.gov or you can visit a county elections office for trusted official information. Everyone living in California is encouraged to complete and return the census.

As Election Day draws near, participating in the United States democracy is of uttermost importance. It is anticipated that voter turnout will soar both statewide and nationally. Due to the coronavirus pandemic mail-in votes are predicated to be very overwhelming. Every citizen must exercise their right to vote in 2020. Voting is probably the single most critical act a citizen can and must exercise in 2020. The Los Angeles Urban League and several of its partners will be providing assistance to citizens "to safely" get them to the polls. Check www.laul.org for more information.

