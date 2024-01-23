LOS ANGELES URBAN LEAGUE APPOINTS DAVID P. ANDERSON, MSSE AS ITS NEW CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cynthia Mitchell Heard, President & CEO of the Los Angeles Urban League, (LAUL) and the LAUL Board of Directors, is pleased to announce the appointment of David P. Anderson, MSSE as its new Chief Operating Officer effective immediately.

In this key leadership position, Mr. Anderson will play a pivotal role in LAUL's strategic direction and operational management. With a background in youth workforce development and public-private partnerships, he brings a wealth of experience that will contribute to LAUL's continued growth and success.

Commenting on the appointment, Cynthia Mitchell Heard said, "We are delighted that David P. Anderson has joined the Los Angeles Urban League team. His commitment to systemic change is inspiring. He will play an important role in ushering in a new era for the Los Angeles Urban League as we build for tomorrow." Prior to her appointment to the President and CEO position, Miss Heard was the Chief Operating Officer.  

"I am honored to serve as Chief Operating Officer of the Los Angeles Urban League and continue their rich legacy of advocacy and advancement for all people in underserved communities so they may achieve success and fulfillment in their professional and personal lives," said  David P. Anderson, Chief Operating Officer of LAUL. "Growing up in Los Angeles, I've had the honor and privilege to engage with thought leaders of our community from different races, cultures, and religions: this is the diverse identity of Los Angeles. These dynamic and inspiring change makers are with me now and motivate me daily in all that I do."

David P. Anderson has a proven history of over 20 years in education and philanthropy. He developed a keen understanding of the fundraising and non-profit industries while supporting the advancement of over 100,000 students through afterschool programs in 293 schools across six (6) school districts. Anderson's prior experience includes serving as President and Chief Executive Officer of LA's BEST where he oversaw afterschool experiential learning to 197 Los Angeles Unified School District schools.

Born and raised in Los Angeles, David attended Santa Monica College and later transferred to the University of Southern California (USC), where he earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism. He went on to achieve a Master of Science in Social Entrepreneurship degree from the USC Marshall School of Business, where he was awarded Social Entrepreneur of the Year.

"David impressed us with his depth, professionalism and commitment to spreading opportunities to Black and other underserved communities in Los Angeles," said Elliot Hinds, Chairman of the Los Angeles Urban League. "I think he will be a great fit to propel the LA Urban League forward and to work with our new CEO Cynthia Heard to guide our strategic planning process and its implementation." 

Mr. Anderson's passion and purpose to create change by raising the trajectory of the community align with the Los Angeles Urban League, a premier civil rights organization, move into its second century of service to the underserved community in Los Angeles.

About The Los Angeles Urban League
The mission of the Los Angeles Urban League, which is an affiliate of the National Urban League, is to help African Americans and others in underserved communities achieve their highest true social parity, economic self-reliance, power, and civil rights. The League promotes economic empowerment through education and job training, housing and community development, workforce development, entrepreneurship, health, and quality of life.

