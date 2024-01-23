LOS ANGELES URBAN LEAGUE STATEMENT ON THE PASSING OF DEXTER SCOTT KING

News provided by

Los Angeles Urban League

23 Jan, 2024, 15:11 ET

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On behalf of the Los Angeles Urban League, we are deeply heartbroken to learn of the passing of Dexter Scott King. He was the youngest son of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and a charismatic man of many talents. While Dexter Scott King was an author and attorney, he also served as a civil rights and animal rights activist.

Dexter Scott King lived a life of service that made a positive impact on communities across the world. May the memory of the remarkable work of Dexter Scott King provide comfort to those whose lives he touched.

Our thoughts, prayers and deep felt condolences go out to the King family as they mourn the loss of their brother, father, and dear son.

Yours truly,

Cynthia Mitchell Heard
President and CEO
Los Angeles Urban League   

CONTACT: Ron Carter (323) 864-7092; [email protected]

SOURCE Los Angeles Urban League

Also from this source

LOS ANGELES URBAN LEAGUE APPOINTS DAVID P. ANDERSON, MSSE AS ITS NEW CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

LOS ANGELES URBAN LEAGUE APPOINTS DAVID P. ANDERSON, MSSE AS ITS NEW CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

Cynthia Mitchell Heard, President & CEO of the Los Angeles Urban League, (LAUL) and the LAUL Board of Directors, is pleased to announce the...
LOS ANGELES URBAN LEAGUE NAMES CYNTHIA MITCHELL-HEARD AS PRESIDENT AND CEO

LOS ANGELES URBAN LEAGUE NAMES CYNTHIA MITCHELL-HEARD AS PRESIDENT AND CEO

The Los Angeles Urban League (LAUL) proudly announces the appointment of Cynthia Mitchell-Heard as its new President and CEO effective January 1,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

African American

Image1

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Image1

Obituaries

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.