LOS ANGELES URBAN LEAGUE STATEMENT ON THE PASSING OF DEXTER SCOTT KING

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On behalf of the Los Angeles Urban League, we are deeply heartbroken to learn of the passing of Dexter Scott King. He was the youngest son of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and a charismatic man of many talents. While Dexter Scott King was an author and attorney, he also served as a civil rights and animal rights activist.

Dexter Scott King lived a life of service that made a positive impact on communities across the world. May the memory of the remarkable work of Dexter Scott King provide comfort to those whose lives he touched.

Our thoughts, prayers and deep felt condolences go out to the King family as they mourn the loss of their brother, father, and dear son.

Yours truly,

Cynthia Mitchell Heard

President and CEO

Los Angeles Urban League

