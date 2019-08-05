Los Angeles Voter Files Federal Constitutional Lawsuit Challenging the Trump Ballot Act

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Mark Anchor Albert & Associates today filed a federal lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Central District of California against Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom and Secretary of State Alex Padilla seeking to stop SB 27, the so-called "Presidential Tax Transparency and Accountability Act," which adds Section 6880 et seq. to the California Elections Code (the "Trump Ballot Act"), that Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law last Tuesday, July 30, 2019 (Case No. 2:19-6761).

The Trump Ballot Act purports to require President Donald Trump to turn over his tax returns from the last five years for public disclosure, or be delisted from Republican Party Presidential primary ballots in advance of the 2020 Presidential election. The lawsuit, brought by Los Angeles resident and Republican voter Timothy D. Lykins, asserts that the Trump Ballot Act violates the voting and associational rights of Mr. Lykins and other Republican primary voters by imposing an unreasonable condition for ballot access on their chosen primary Presidential candidate, Donald Trump, the incumbent President of the United States. Mr. Lykins seeks a declaratory judgment by the District Court that the Trump Ballot Act violates the First and Fourteenth Amendments to the United States Constitution, as well as the Constitution's Presidential Qualifications Clause. Mark Anchor Albert and Associates will request an injunction against Governor Newsom and Secretary Padilla barring them from enforcing the Trump Ballot Act, because it is unconstitutional.

