Los Angeles' West 7 Center Supports Data-Intensive Needs of OTTs and IoT Technologies

According to the Cisco Visual Networking Index, mobile video streaming accounted for 60% of all mobile data traffic in 2016. By 2021, this figure is expected to rise to 78%. As a result, OTT content providers increasingly require reliable content delivery networks (CDNs) to satisfy customer demand and improve streaming experiences. Similarly, IoT developers need ultra low latency connectivity between their centralized cloud architecture and edge devices with limited computing abilities.

"With our in-house telecom expertise and West 7 Center's proximity both to businesses and new residential developments in Los Angeles, we are well suited to house mission-critical equipment and data for OTTs and CDN providers," says Marc Gittleman, Executive Vice President of Third Party Services at Rising Realty Partners. "Location close to the edge also provides the ultra low latency needed for the city's IoT developers; with West 7 Center, data processing and analysis can occur close to edge devices, further ensuring their uptime and speed of communications."

In a Los Angeles market often known for a shortage of colocation capacity, West 7 Center has the flexibility and capacity to deliver the space, power and cooling OTTs and IoT developers require. The facility currently has 13MW of power and 172,000 square feet of space available. Backed by two central plants with N+1 power/cooling redundancy, the building also has over 70,000 gallons of fuel on hand at anytime to support mission-critical operations in case of emergency or power outages. Although it already exceeded seismic standards when it was first built, West 7 Center has since undergone upgrades to further increase its reliability and efficiency.

About West 7 Center

West 7 Center is a Tier III datacenter facility built with mission critical infrastructure, 24/7 on-site engineering and security support in the heart of Los Angeles. The facility has nine (9) floors of office space and 340,000 RSF of datacenter space on three (3) subterranean levels that are supported by the Building's two (2) central plants with a total of 16.9 MW of generator backed power, 3,000 kW of Building UPS power and 9,000 tons of cooling capacity for telecom, mission critical, co-location and datacenter operations.

Currently, West 7 Center has approximately 13 MW of emergency power and 172,000 sq ft of space available. The building has undergone significant upgrades in order to keep up with the ever-changing technology environment. For more information, please visit www.west7center.com.

About Rising Realty Partners

Rising Realty Partners is a full-service investment and operating platform specializing in creating world-class commercial and industrial properties. With over 3M SF under management, Rising approaches real estate investing and operating by focusing on three fundamental areas of impact that have proven to create value: environmental, technological, and social. Rising's team of entrepreneurial, innovative facilitators has a depth of understanding and surpassed track record in identifying prime investment opportunities. Please visit risingrp.com for more information.

