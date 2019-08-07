Los Angelitos Arts Foundation Announces 2019 Scholarship Winners

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angelitos Arts Foundation is pleased to announce the winners of its 2019 Art Scholarship Program. The Foundation is a 501(c)(3) tax exempt public charity focused on preserving the traditional arts and culture of Los Angeles and its most historic areas, such as Northeast Los Angeles, and supporting student artists in the local art community.

The scholarship program recognized the top three (3) student artists from Northeast Los Angeles area public high schools, based on artistic talent, creativity, aesthetic vision, concept, execution, and artistic elements. The winners were Noelani O'Hare (John Marshall High School) (1st Place), Mariana Aldama (Eagle Rock High School) (2nd Place) and Jannya Gonzalez (Sonia Sotomayor Learning Academies) (3rd Place). The Foundation also made nine (9) honorable mentions to recognize outstanding talent among the art student submissions, including to students at Highland Park High School, Benjamin Franklin High School, Woodrow Wilson High School, Arroyo Seco Museum Science School, Felicitas & Gonzalo Mendez High School, and Eagle Rock High School.

The scholarship submission judging was headed by Northeast Los Angeles artist Gabriel Quintana, who is an expert in the traditional arts and culture of Los Angeles as well as the influence of LA's heritage and culture on the art and music community. "The quality of the submissions that we received from student artists was beyond what was expected and quite impressive," Quintana said. "It was wonderful to see that the traditional history and culture of Los Angeles is still alive, and our hope is to help it keep growing for many years into the future."

In addition to the Art Scholarship Program, the Foundation recently funded the unfulfilled art supplies and materials needs of local Northeast Los Angeles grade and middle schools with outstanding requests. The donations included providing requested art supplies, books, paint supplies, canvases, books, novels, and similar items to seven local grade and middle schools, including Gates Elementary, Garvanza Elementary in Highland Park, Los Angeles International Charter School, Del Olmo Elementary School, Glassell Park Elementary School, Florence Nightingale Middle School, and Eagle Rock Elementary School, for a total reach of 352 students among the classrooms.

In the second part of 2019 and 2020, the Foundation plans to expand its grantseeking process to help bring even greater resources, support, and funding to the arts community in Northeast Los Angeles.

Based out of Los Angeles, California, Los Angelitos Art Foundation is a nonprofit organization and 501(c)(3) public charity formed to promote the arts and visual arts and the development of emerging artists in the Los Angeles community as well as traditional arts and culture in Los Angeles, focusing on historically underserved areas. https://losangelitos.art For questions, please contact info@losangelitos.art.

