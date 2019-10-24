Los Cabos looks to continue momentum in 2020 with new travel experiences

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of the winter travel season, Los Cabos Tourism Board is projecting to close 2019 with over 3.2 million travelers to the destination, a remarkable performance of 8 percent year over year growth. With upgraded hotel infrastructure, newly opened luxury properties, and curated natural and cultural experiences, Los Cabos is set to continue momentum in 2020 as more international travelers look for a fresh and unique hot spot in Mexico.

Located in the southern tip of the Baja California Sur peninsula, Los Cabos offers over 345 weekly flights from the United States, making it an easy destination to visit all year round. Two new routes from Dallas and Phoenix have already been announced for 2020, adding to the growing connectivity available from all major markets in the U.S.

"2019 marks an important milestone for Los Cabos as we have strengthened our position as the fastest growing destination in Mexico," said Rodrigo Esponda, Managing Director on the Los Cabos Tourism Board. "Over the last three years, I've had the privilege to witness Los Cabos' growth and evolution, the arrival of world-renowned hotel brands, and the upgrade of hotel infrastructure ensuring Los Cabos continues to thrive as Mexico's top luxury destination."

For 2020, Los Cabos is projecting to add over 1,350 new hotel rooms increasing the growing inventory of luxury brands in the destination including Aman, Caesars Palace, Park Hyatt, St Regis, Soho House, S/O, and 1 Hotel & Homes Cabo, among many others. Whether travelers are looking for a unique natural and cultural experience or simply a sophisticated place to relax, Los Cabos offers a personalized experience for all type of travelers.

Below are few of the reasons why Los Cabos needs to be on your travel list for 2020:

Unique travel experiences – Los Cabos' inspiring desert in front of the Sea of Cortez showcases a stunning landscape to be enjoyed any time of the year. Outdoors travelers can venture to enjoy a day of "glamping," the perfect experience for extreme sports and nature lovers. Travelers will get to experience the thrill of mountain biking and stay in glamping-style accommodations that will allow you to enjoy the Southern Baja California nights at their fullest.

inspiring desert in front of the Sea of Cortez showcases a stunning landscape to be enjoyed any time of the year. Outdoors travelers can venture to enjoy a day of "glamping," the perfect experience for extreme sports and nature lovers. Travelers will get to experience the thrill of mountain biking and stay in glamping-style accommodations that will allow you to enjoy the nights at their fullest. Natural encounters – Winter season is the perfect reason for a getaway to Los Cabos . The destination is one of the biggest hot spots for whale watching because its breeding waters attract humpback whales. From December to April, visitors are set to experience a unique and life-changing experience.

Winter season is the perfect reason for a getaway to . The destination is one of the biggest for whale watching breeding waters attract humpback whales. From December to April, visitors are set to experience a unique and experience. A wellness retreat – Disconnect and recharge in Los Cabos , a preferred wellness spot due to its ideal location, sunny climate throughout the year, rich sea-water directly from the Pacific Ocean and Sea of Cortez, and internationally-renowned spas focused on providing premier service to all travelers.

Disconnect and recharge in , a preferred wellness spot due to its ideal location, sunny climate throughout the year, rich sea-water directly from the Pacific Ocean and Sea of Cortez, and internationally-renowned spas focused on providing premier service to all travelers. Sustainable approach – Traveling is no longer about the experiences but also about the ways we can give back. Furthering its commitment with the environment, Los Cabos just announced a ban to limit the use of all plastic in the destination. With the new measure, many hotels are making travelers accountable for their environmental impact and some are gifting visitors with insulated water bottles that can be easily refilled at the properties to avoid the use of plastic elements.

Traveling is no longer about the experiences but also about the ways we can give back. Furthering its commitment with the environment, just announced a ban to limit the use of all plastic in the destination. With the new measure, many hotels are making travelers accountable for their environmental impact and some are gifting visitors with insulated water bottles that can be easily refilled at the properties to avoid the use of plastic elements. Gastronomic offering – When visiting Los Cabos , travelers are set for a treat to enjoy the incredible cuisine of the destination. Organic farms throughout Baja California Sur are creating holistic dining experiences that are transforming the cuisine of the destination. With authentic techniques and ingredients that can only be found in Los Cabos , travelers can connect with the region and feel the exquisite flavors of its culture.

About Los Cabos

Los Cabos, located at the tip of the 1,000-mile long Baja Peninsula, is one of the world's most diverse tourism destinations. Boasting a dramatic desert backdrop nestled by coastlines of the Pacific Ocean and Sea of Cortez, Los Cabos is home to award-winning resorts and culinary offerings considered some of the finest available anywhere. A growing list of championship golf courses, rejuvenating spas, world-renowned sport fishing tournaments, and state-of-the-art convention facilities add to the destination's unmatched appeal. For more information, images and videos from Los Cabos, please visit visitloscabos.travel, follow us on Twitter @LOSCABOSTOURISM and visit us on Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES:

Andrea Romero

Andrea.romero@ogilvy.com

(917) 679-5826

SOURCE Los Cabos