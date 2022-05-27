Los Cabos Resort Wins 2022 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Award

CABO SAN LUCAS, México, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Casa Dorada Los Cabos, Resort & Spa has been named a Travelers' Choice award winner for the year 2022.

The award, which recognizes hospitality excellence, is only given to establishments that consistently receive excellent traveler reviews on Tripadvisor, and it is available to qualifying businesses worldwide. The establishments honored with the Traveler's Choice award are spread across the globe and represent the top tier of businesses listed on the website.

"Winning the Tripadvisor Certificate of Excellence for the eighth year in a row is a true source of pride for the entire Casa Dorada team, and we'd like to thank all of our guests who took the time to complete a Tripadvisor review," said Mr. Leonardo Perli, General Manager at Casa Dorada Los Cabos. "There is no better endorsement than being recognized by one's customers. The Tripadvisor Certificate of Excellence, which is based on customer reviews, is a remarkable vote of confidence in our company and our ongoing commitment to excellence."

About Casa Dorada.

Located in Medano Beach--the best swimmable beach of Cabo in front of the Iconic Arch, Casa Dorada just steps away from world-class shopping, dining, entertainment, and the Marina. Casa Dorada Los Cabos brings upscale service and family-friendly features to the Cabo San Lucas Oceanfront. The Resort grants visitors a more convenient yet equally spectacular alternative to the more remote hotel zone of the Tourist Corridor. Boasting unobstructed vistas of Land's End and the famous Arch, Casa Dorada is just 30 minutes away from Los Cabos International Airport. All of the 185 spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom suites and penthouses open up to Los Cabos' most dazzling ocean view, while the luminous and contemporary interiors ensure your comfort and satisfaction.

About Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel platform*, helps hundreds of millions of travelers each month** make every trip their best trip. Travelers across the globe use the Tripadvisor site and app to browse more than 878 million reviews and opinions of 8.8 million accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines and cruises. Whether planning or on a trip, travelers turn to Tripadvisor to compare low prices on hotels, flights and cruises, book popular tours and attractions, as well as reserve tables at great restaurants. Tripadvisor, the ultimate travel companion, is available in 49 markets and 28 languages.

