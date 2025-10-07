Los Cabos: The Strategic Choice for Top-Tier MICE Experiences, Showcasing Unrivaled Value and Authenticity at IMEX Americas 2025

Los Cabos delivers positive economic impact, unforgettable incentive travel, and expanded luxury infrastructure to meet evolving demands

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Cabos, the one-of-a-kind destination where the desert, mountains, and sea converge, invites meeting and incentive planners to discover why it stands as a premier choice for world-class events. Arriving at IMEX Americas 2025, the Los Cabos Tourism Board highlights its unique blend of luxurious amenities, logistical accessibility, and robust MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) ecosystem that consistently delivers exceptional value and memorable experiences. In 2024, Los Cabos demonstrated its compelling appeal, ranking among the top 5 preferred international destinations for events from the U.S. and Canada, and earning the #1 aspirational destination title in Mexico.

"Los Cabos offers a strategic advantage for planners seeking more than just a venue; we provide a comprehensive ecosystem where luxury meets purpose," says Rodrigo Esponda, Managing Director of the Los Cabos Tourism Board. "Our 2024 performance, which had more than 8,200 meetings and nearly 5,800 incentive programs, clearly illustrates our capacity to host high-caliber events that yield significant returns. With substantial new luxury infrastructure on the horizon, we are continuously enhancing our ability to deliver unparalleled experiences that resonate deeply with attendees and achieve organizational goals."

In 2025 alone, Los Cabos has hosted a number of well-known industry meetings, including the 2025 WMF (World, Meeting and Forums) Luxury Edition Event with the Meetings Today LIVE! Corporate/Incentive event on the horizon this month. Destination partners are eager to host events, partnering seamlessly with companies as an extension of their teams.

At the Los Cabos booth, visitors will be treated to an authentic taste of the destination's vibrant culture and creativity. A local DJ will set the tone with curated sounds, while a mixologist from Los Cabos will craft unique signature cocktails that showcase the region's flavors. In addition, special presentations will highlight the destination's distinctive offerings, giving planners an immersive experience that reflects the sophistication, authenticity, and energy of Los Cabos.

Why Los Cabos is the Strategic Choice for MICE:

Los Cabos' proven track record and unique attributes make it an ideal destination for planners, offering:

Ease of Accessibility: With over 600 weekly direct flights to Los Cabos globally and over 330 weekly direct flights departing from 32 U.S. cities, traveling to the destination is hassle free for event attendees.

With over 600 weekly direct flights to Los Cabos globally and over 330 weekly direct flights departing from 32 U.S. cities, traveling to the destination is hassle free for event attendees. Exceptional Engagement & Longer Stays: In 2024, Los Cabos hosted 8,244 meetings and 5,795 incentive programs, attracting 283,848 attendees. Notably, participants in Los Cabos meetings enjoyed an average stay of 6.7 nights, significantly longer than regular tourists (6.1 nights), indicating a deeper immersion and higher satisfaction with the destination's offerings.

In 2024, Los Cabos hosted 8,244 meetings and 5,795 incentive programs, attracting 283,848 attendees. Notably, participants in Los Cabos meetings enjoyed an average stay of 6.7 nights, significantly longer than regular tourists (6.1 nights), indicating a deeper immersion and higher satisfaction with the destination's offerings. Unforgettable, Engaging Experiences: Beyond the luxurious resorts, Los Cabos excels in offering authentic, community-driven rural tourism experiences. This blend of luxury and purpose creates lasting memories and strengthens team bonds.

Beyond the luxurious resorts, Los Cabos excels in offering authentic, community-driven rural tourism experiences. This blend of luxury and purpose creates lasting memories and strengthens team bonds. Tangible Returns & Reputation Enhancement: The impact extends beyond the event itself. In 2024, 92% of events were reported to drive better service practices, 89% increased the destination's attractiveness for future events, and a remarkable 88% of participants expressed their intention to return as tourists.

The impact extends beyond the event itself. In 2024, 92% of events were reported to drive better service practices, 89% increased the destination's attractiveness for future events, and a remarkable 88% of participants expressed their intention to return as tourists. Significant Economic & Community Impact: The MICE industry accounted for 10.7% of the state's total tourism activity, with 42.8% of economic spillover benefiting complementary services beyond traditional tourism.

Los Cabos continues to invest in its future, with a projected $900 million in new luxury hotel infrastructure over the next three years. The latest offerings will further enhance the destination's capacity and versatility for hosting a wide range of high-profile events. This includes highly anticipated openings such as:

Park Hyatt Los Cabos – Opening Q4 2025 (197 rooms)

– Opening Q4 2025 (197 rooms) Amanvari – Opening Q2 2026 (22 rooms)

– Opening Q2 2026 (22 rooms) St. Regis Los Cabos at Quivira – Opening 2026 (124 rooms)

Experience the Los Cabos Advantage at IMEX Americas 2025

Meeting and event planners are invited to discover how Los Cabos consistently delivers unparalleled MICE experiences that achieve strategic objectives and inspire attendees. Visit the Los Cabos Tourism Board at IMEX, Booth #D2617, and connect with a variety of Los Cabos partners — including hotels, venues, and service providers — who will be showcasing the destination's diverse offerings throughout the event.

