Los Campeones Announces New Location in Round Rock, Texas

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After earning the title of Best New Gym in Austin last year, Los Campeones is proud to announce its newest and largest location coming to Round Rock, Texas. Set to open in December 2025, this 30,000 sq. ft. facility will feature over 200 brand-new machines from the best manufacturers in the industry, including NewTech, Atlantis, Watson, Panatta, Maxpump, Hammer Strength, and more.

Located at 1201 S I-35 Frontage Road, Suite 200, this new gym is designed to reduce wait times and offer a premium training experience. It will feature an official Hyrox training club, a dedicated powerlifting room, 100 ft of dumbbells, 100 ft of turf, and 100 ft of cable stations.

Los Campeones will uphold its reputation for cleanliness while providing exceptional amenities, including saunas, modern lockers and showers, a comfy lounge area with free Wi-Fi to work and relax, and ample free parking.

With one membership, members gain unlimited access to all three Los Campeones gym locations, we operate on a non-contract basis, allowing members to join and cancel on their terms and most importantly, we do not use a tiered membership system.

$1 Founding Memberships are available now! The first 500 Founding Members will receive a limited-edition Los Campeones duffle bag and merch, free access to the gym for the remainder of December, and automatic entry into a giveaway to win free gym memberships and merch credit.

Round Rock, TX, November 28, 2025, /PRNewswire/ -- "Los Campeones Round Rock will be a DESTINATION in Central Texas for the most advanced and innovative machines for any and every workout" Tim Mantel, CEO Los Campeones Austin.

Los Campeones Gym is part of a legacy of gyms that for the past 30 years have specialized in offering top-tier equipment for bodybuilding, powerlifting, and more recently functional fitness. Known for fostering a strong community environment and meticulously clean facilities, the brand has successfully expanded its footprint, by opening two highly-rated locations in Austin and soon to open their best location yet in Round Rock, Texas.

SOURCE Los Campeones Gym Austin