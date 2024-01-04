Losano Welcomes Esteemed Industry Leaders Martin Brok and Susan Hennike to its Board of Directors

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Losano , the trailblazing sustainable lifestyle brand known for its commitment to style, quality, and eco-conscious practices, is thrilled to announce the addition of two industry leaders to its board of directors: Martin Brok and Susan Hennike.

With over 35 years of distinguished experience in leadership roles at globally recognized brands, Martin Brok brings a wealth of expertise to the Losano board. His career has seen him in pivotal positions at some of the world's best-known companies, including Sephora, Starbucks, Nike, Burger King Corporation, and The Coca-Cola Company. Most recently, Brok served as Global President and Chief Executive Officer of Sephora, a division of LVMH. He also held significant roles such as President of the Europe, Middle East & Africa division of Starbucks Corporation and Vice President of Global Product and Merchandise Operations & Analytics at Nike, Inc. Mr. Brok is currently the Founder and CEO of mb Capital Advisors B.V. and an Operating Partner at Advent International. Additionally, he serves as a member of the board of directors of several prominent companies, including Revlon Inc., Oatly Inc., Tous S.L., and Self Esteem Brands, LLC.

Susan Hennike is a distinguished executive with a remarkable track record in the apparel industry. Her career has been marked by outstanding contributions to renowned retail brands, including Nike, Adidas, Champion, Victoria's Secret, and Bombas. Susan's tenure as General Manager at Champion saw her lead the development of the C9 brand with Target, transforming it into a billion-dollar value-oriented franchise. She subsequently served as President of Champion's North American operations, driving the brand to double-digit annual growth. Susan's recent role as Chief Product Officer at Bombas allowed her to develop and guide a new brand strategy, expanding its product portfolio. Currently serving as Chief Brand Officer at Carhartt, Susan leads various crucial aspects, including Product & Merchandising, Brand Marketing, Corporate Strategy, and Sales Planning, to enhance the brand experience of the 135-year-old workwear company and its global clientele.

Losano, at the forefront of sustainable and innovative fashion, takes a significant stride forward in fulfilling its mission with the appointment of Martin Brok and Susan Hennike to its board. Their collective expertise in retail, brand strategy, and leadership will be instrumental in steering Losano's sustainable initiatives, charting strategic growth, and fortifying its unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality, eco-conscious daywear.

ABOUT LOSANO: In the bustling heart of Chicago, where time is a cherished commodity and the daily barrage of commitments can quickly sweep you away, the seeds of Losano were planted. The concept behind Losano was born out of necessity - the need for clothing that simplifies daily choices without compromising style. We aim to become the go-to destination for women seeking sustainable luxury that seamlessly integrates into their dynamic lifestyles, empowering them to elevate every moment with timeless elegance and uncompromising style.

Though born in Chicago, Losano found its true spirit and inspiration in the vibrant streets of Los Angeles. The West Coast's fusion of fashion-forward thinking, eco-consciousness, and manufacturing prowess became the breeding ground for our brand's growth and evolution. (In fact, our name Losano, is a blend between the two cities we call home, Los Angeles and Chicago!)

