Lose It! Sets New Standards as First Weight Management App to Offer Gender Inclusivity in Profile Settings; Introduces "Non-Binary" or "Prefer Not To Say" Preferences

BOSTON, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lose It!, one of the country's leading food-tracking and wellness apps with over two million monthly active members, today announces foundational changes to its settings and interface to make the app more inclusive. A first among its category of apps, Lose It! now allows members to change their gender selection after initial onboarding in the app to the following options: Female, Male, Non-Binary, or Prefer Not to Say, to support members of the trans and gender non-conforming community.

Lose It! has also updated its exercise icons to be non-gendered and made changes to themes that previously had gendered visuals, like the wedding theme. They have also started to revise ways in which wellness data is tracked to be non-gender specific. For example, the app has revised language around macro recommendations such as the Recommended Daily Allowance of protein to be more inclusive of non-binary users.

"Being the #1 weight loss app means being the very best app for everyone," says Lose It! CEO Patrick Wetherille. "I'm proud that we're leading the way in offering more gender inclusive options that are more reflective of our large, diverse user base as well as our company values."

Over the last year, Lose It! has also been exploring alternatives to gender-based calorie budgets in favor of options that adapt based on an individual user's actual metabolic rate. The company is testing adapting the calorie budget based on the weight lost by the individual and personalizing the budget further as the person continues to use the product. Lose It! is encouraged by initial results and user feedback and testing of the gender-neutral calorie budgets will continue through the rest of this year.

