Lose the Pandemic Weight With TeamUp Fitness

PHILADELPHIA, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New studies show that the COVID-19 pandemic has led to unwanted weight gain and increased isolation and loneliness even for healthy people. The TeamUp Fitness platform aims to help cure both problems by encouraging people who are trying to maintain a healthy lifestyle and connecting them socially with like-minded people.

A peer-reviewed study published recently on the JAMA Network and cited in The New York Times concluded adults under shelter-in-place orders gained more than half a pound every 10 days -- roughly 2 pounds per month. A peer-reviewed study from University of Cambridge medical school professors published last month said people are at risk from isolation from social distancing and could benefit from intervention strategies. This is why the TeamUp Fitness app is so important for the social connections the platform provides, along with the many features to keep a person motivated and inspired to drop the extra pounds.

Frank Peperno of TeamUp Fitness said those new trends exacerbate what is already a serious health problem. "The American Heart Association found more than 42 percent of U.S. adults have obesity, and it is widely known that obesity can worsen the outcomes of COVID-19, increasing the risk of hospitalization and even death," said Peperno, Chief Marketing Officer at TeamUp Fitness. "The TeamUp Fitness app is the perfect platform to connect people who are passionate about fitness and nutrition but are also looking for a partner to keep them motivated."

TeamUp Fitness is a social, lifestyle, and fitness connection dating platform created to bring the fitness community together.

Among the platform's features is the "Let's Connect" feature where members can connect with nutritionists to get an expert opinion on the best diet for them. Members can also connect with fitness trainers from around the world who are available to provide workout tips and regimens based on your fitness goals. Having a fitness trainer helps people be accountable to their goals and also be sure that they are doing the right types of workouts that have the potential to meet those goals, rather than wasting time on an unsuitable workout routine. Having a team of experts, including nutritionists, trainers, and like-minded fitness gurus, is the way to lose weight and even get back in the dating scene.

