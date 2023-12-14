Lose Up to 7 Pounds in Your First 7 Days with the New Nutrisystem® 7 in 7

High-Protein, One-Week Jumpstart Helps Customers Achieve Early Weight Loss Results to Fuel Long-Term Success 

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A large and growing body of scientific evidence suggests a key predictor of long-term weight loss success is quick, early results. With this in mind, Nutrisystem®, a division of Wellful, Inc. and a leading provider of health and wellness and weight loss solutions, has launched Nutrisystem 7 in 7.

Nutrisystem 7 in 7 is a new program that includes a one-week, high-protein, jumpstart that allows customers to lose up to seven pounds in their first seven days*.
Nutrisystem 7 in 7 is a new program that includes a one-week, high-protein jumpstart that allows customers to lose up to seven pounds in their first seven days*. The plan is designed to help control hunger between meals** and was specially created to prime the body for steady weight loss.

"Science and research tell us that losing weight initially increases the chances of future success, and we believe that first week is crucial, especially from a motivational standpoint," said Stephen Mikulak, President of Nutrisystem. "Nutrisystem ranks in the top five for both Best Fast-Weight Loss Diets and Best Diet Programs by U.S. News and World Report and for good reason. Nutrisystem plans not only help customers see results from the start, but they also give them the tools they need to stick with their weight loss journey and reach their goal."

Nutrisystem's 7 in 7 acts as week one of Nutrisystem's Uniquely Yours and Uniquely Yours Max+ four-week plans, and helps burn stubborn belly fat right from the start. With foods hand selected by nutritionists, this special week includes high-protein shakes and fat-burning bars totaling up to 77 grams of daily protein, plus crave-worthy meals to keep customers feeling satisfied. 

After week one, customers will continue losing weight by fueling their metabolism with the right ratio of protein and nutrients through Nutrisystem's robust menu of breakfasts, lunches, dinners, and snacks until they reach their goal.

As part of the Nutrisystem program, customers can speak one-on-one with weight loss coaches from Nutrisystem's award-winning Contact Center via chat, phone, or email 7 days a week. In addition, all customers have access to NuMi® at no cost, one of the only apps customized to their specific plan. NuMi includes a social community, one-touch tracking of Nutrisystem and non-Nutrisystem foods, smart reminders to track meals and workouts and to drink water, and daily articles, tips, and recipes.

For more information on Nutrisystem, visit www.nutrisystem.com.

* In a study, avg weight loss was 5.1 pounds in one week.
** In a clinical study, Nutrisystem ProSync shakes provided an average of 2.9 hours of hunger control and Nutrisystem Hearty Inspiration dinners provided an average 3.9 hours of hunger control.

About Nutrisystem®
Nutrisystem® is a division of Wellful, Inc., a premier omni-channel health and wellness platform. For more than 50 years, Nutrisystem has helped millions of people lose weight with clinically proven weight loss science built by dietitians using the latest nutritional and behavioral research. For more information, go to nutrisystem.com.  

