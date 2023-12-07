Losmapimod Emerging Drug Insight and Market Forecasts, 2019-2032: An Investigational, Selective p38 Mitogen-Activated Protein Kinase (MAPK) Inhibitor

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Losmapimod Emerging Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides comprehensive insights about losmapimod for Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy (FSHD) in the seven major markets. A detailed picture of the losmapimod for FSHD in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan for the study period 2019 -2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the losmapimod for FSHD.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the losmapimod market forecast analysis for FSHD in the 7MM, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in FSHD.



Drug Summary



Losmapimod is an investigational, selective p38 mitogen-activated protein kinase (MAPK) inhibitor. Utilizing its internal product engine, Fulcrum discovered that inhibition of p38?/? reduced expression of the DUX4 gene in muscle cells derived from patients with FSHD.



Losmapimod Analytical Perspective

In-depth Losmapimod Market Assessment



This report provides a detailed market assessment of losmapimod for Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy (FSHD) in the seven major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2025 to 2032.



Losmapimod Clinical Assessment



The report provides the clinical trials information of losmapimod for FSHD covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



Report Highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy (FSHD) is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence losmapimod dominance.

Other emerging products for FSHD are expected to give tough market competition to losmapimod and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of losmapimod in FSHD.

This in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of losmapimod from 2025 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the losmapimod in FSHD.

Key Questions

What is the product type, route of administration and mechanism of action of losmapimod?

What is the clinical trial status of the study related to losmapimod in Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy (FSHD) and study completion date?

What are the key collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, licensing and other activities related to the losmapimod development?

What are the key designations that have been granted to losmapimod for FSHD?

What is the forecasted market scenario of losmapimod for FSHD?

What are the forecasted sales of losmapimod in the seven major countries, including the United States , Europe ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), and Japan ?

, ( , , , , and the ), and ? What are the other emerging products available and how are these giving competition to losmapimod for FSHD?

Which are the late-stage emerging therapies under development for the treatment of FSHD?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. Losmapimod Overview in FSHD

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Other Developmental Activities

2.4. Product Profile



3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)



5. Losmapimod Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of Losmapimod in FSHD

5.2. 7MM Analysis

5.2.1. Market Size of Losmapimod in the 7MM for FSHD

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Market Size of Losmapimod in the United States for FSHD

5.3.2. Market Size of Losmapimod in Germany for FSHD

5.3.3. Market Size of Losmapimod in France for FSHD

5.3.4. Market Size of Losmapimod in Italy for FSHD

5.3.5. Market Size of Losmapimod in Spain for FSHD

5.3.6. Market Size of Losmapimod in the United Kingdom for FSHD

5.3.7. Market Size of Losmapimod in Japan for FSHD



6. SWOT Analysis



7. Analysts' Views



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z01052

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets