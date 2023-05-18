Loss Run Pro Partners with One80 Intermediaries

MISSOULA, Mont., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Loss Run Pro, the leading software solution for managing loss run process, today announced its partnership with One80 Intermediaries to bring its software service to their retail agency force. Loss Run Pro is the first software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution that enables property and casualty (P&C) insurance carriers to manage their loss runs in one place. One80 Intermediaries is a privately held firm with offices throughout the US and Canada. As a leading insurance wholesaler and program manager, the company offers placement services and binding authority for property & casualty, professional and personal lines, life insurance, and travel/accident and health coverages.

"We are thrilled to be working with One80 Intermediaries," said Reghan Brandt, CEO of Loss Run Pro. "We are extremely excited to partner with a company that is so committed to their agents and helping them grow their businesses. We look forward to working with them as they continue to change the way commercial insurance is done."

One80 Intermediaries Contract Binding Practice Leader, Martin Burlingame said: "As an organization focused on serving the needs of small to midsized businesses owners and operators across the country, our team recognizes that loss run reporting is a challenge that many of our clients face and LRP solves that pain point for us. It's easy-to-use and very intuitive, so we can focus on what we do best—helping our clients succeed."

"In a world where customer experience has become the new competitive advantage, the commercial insurance industry has evolved faster than ever," said Jeff Deloff Marketing Manager for One80. "But with this growth comes a need for solutions that empower agents to win more business with technology and tools that delight the customer. Loss Run Pro will be a tool that our agents can use to set themselves apart from the competition," he continued. "The partnership between LRP and One80 will allow our agents enhanced training and discounted pricing on their platform."

About One80 Intermediaries

One80 has offices in more than 40 locations in the US and Canada. For more information visit www.one80intermediaries.com





About Loss Run Pro

LRP is a simple and easy-to-use subscription software service. LRP simplifies the loss run process by automatically generating and delivering loss run requests. LRP also provides tracking and other useful tools to improve this process. LRP's innovative technology allows loss runs to be generated, signed, and delivered electronically, via a computer or mobile device. LRP stated that its goal is to eliminate the antiquated practice of processing loss runs manually. LRP has provided additional information about its staff and products at https://lossrunpro.com/.

