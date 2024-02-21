Mayor Pro Tem of Oxnard and Mayor of Fullerton to Lead the LOSSAN Agency

ORANGE, Calif., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bryan MacDonald, Mayor Pro Tem of Oxnard, and Fred Jung, Mayor of Fullerton, have been appointed to lead the Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency (Agency) Board of Directors (Board) in 2024, overseeing key initiatives outlined in the LOSSAN Agency's annual business plan.

LOSSAN Agency Announces New Board of Directors Leadership for 2024

"We are delighted to welcome Director MacDonald as our new Chair," said Jason Jewell, Managing Director of the LOSSAN Agency, which manages the Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® service. "His extensive experience and leadership serving the LOSSAN Agency will be invaluable as we work to increase ridership and expand intercity rail travel in Southern California."

MacDonald, representing the Ventura County Transportation Commission on the LOSSAN Board, was unanimously elected Board Chair. With 30 years of service in the Oxnard Police Department, retiring with the rank of Assistant Chief of Police, he currently serves as the Mayor Pro Tem of Oxnard. He also teaches criminology as an Adjunct Professor at Ventura College.

"I'm honored to take on the role of Chair for the LOSSAN Agency," said MacDonald. "I anticipate a fruitful year collaborating with agency staff, fellow board members, and stakeholders to enhance the Pacific Surfliner service and advance rail projects across the LOSSAN corridor."

Fred Jung, elected as the Vice Chair of the LOSSAN Board, represents the Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA). He has served as the Mayor of Fullerton since 2021 and is the first Asian-American on the Fullerton City Council in over two decades. He previously served on the Parks and Recreation and Traffic and Circulation Commission.

The LOSSAN Agency is governed by an 11-member Board composed of officials representing rail owners, operators, and planning agencies along the LOSSAN rail corridor between San Diego and San Luis Obispo.

About the Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner®

The Pacific Surfliner travels along a 351-mile coastal rail route through San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, serving 29 stations. It is the busiest state-supported intercity passenger rail route in the United States. To learn more and plan a trip, visit pacificsurfliner.com.

About the LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency

The Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency is a joint powers authority overseeing the management of the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner service. Comprised of rail owners, operators, and planning agencies along the 351-mile LOSSAN rail corridor, the Agency strives to improve passenger rail ridership, revenue, on- time performance, operational flexibility, and safety along its service area. The Orange County Transportation Authority provides all necessary administrative support for the LOSSAN Agency and its Board. For more information, visit Lossan.org .

SOURCE LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency