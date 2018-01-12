Lost Footage of Tupac Shakur Surfaces in Philadelphia
Billy Danze World Famous M.O.P. puts an "All Eyez On Me" tribute to 2Pac together In Philly!
15:30 ET
PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hip-Hop pioneer Billy Danze of the World Famous duo M.O.P. unearths lost footage of the legend Tupac Shakur. Billy's We Build Hits team have put together the first of many premieres beginning in Philadelphia at Coda nightclub Jan. 28 4-8 p.m. Devron Kelly, vice president of We Build Hits had a rare opportunity while on the local radio interview scene back in the 90s to interview Tupac. 20-plus years later, he is ready to share his experience with the world.
In addition to showcasing the rare film, We Build Hits has featured some of Philadelphia's top talents, including the recent winner of Hip Hop Dx litness test, East Indian phenom Prin$e Alexander of We Build Hits management, rising fashion brand Ammo Stillo, The Game Tight artist Miles Chancellor and budding star Shawn Smith recently raved about by the one and only Joe Budden on Everyday Struggle and featured on hip-hop activist Sway's morning show. Tickets are available online at codaphilly.com - @codaphilly.
