Lost Highway Motorcycle Show & Concert Wraps Up With Spectacular Weekend of Music, Rides, and Thrills

BUSHKILL, Pa., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lost Highway Motorcycle Show & Concert pulled in record crowds over the weekend at Poconos Park in Bushkill, PA. Held May 19 and 20, this extravaganza brought together motorcycle enthusiasts, music lovers, and thrill-seekers from across the country, delivering an unforgettable experience for all those in attendance.

Lost Highway Motorcycle Show & Concert 2023 was a huge success, featuring performances by Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Marshall Tucker Band, Struggle Jennings, Bones Owens and more. The beautiful spring weekend featured The First Responders Charity Ride, The Warrior Built Charity Ride, Copper Mike Custom Bike Show, Deadbeat Customs Bike Show, Speed-Kings Cycle Custom Showcase, American Metal Whiskey VIP Lounge, Strati Hovartos Art Show vendors. Lynryd Skynyrd palyed to thousands of enthusiastic fans at the Lost Highway Motorcycle Show & Concert May 19, 2023

Lost Highway fostered a high-energy atmosphere that had fans rocking throughout the weekend, including captivating sets by legendary musical acts Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Marshall Tucker Band, Struggle Jennings, and Bones Owens, among others. Dustin Douglas and The Electric Gentlemen and The Brown Brothers showcased incredible talent, fighting it out amidst a packed slate of talented up-and-comers to win the Battle of the Bands.

In addition to phenomenal music, Lost Highway offered a wide range of captivating activities and events for motorcycle enthusiasts. The Warrior Built Foundation and the First Responders Charity Rides killed two birds with one stone, allowing participants to get in some great riding while supporting two noble causes. And the Deadbeat Custom Clash and Copper Mike Custom Bike Shows featured awe-inspiring creations by some of the most talented bike builders in the country, sparking the imagination and admiration of the crowds.

The Speed-Kings Cycle Showcase provided a platform for motorcycle enthusiasts to display their passion and craftsmanship in equal measure as they used some of the best aftermarket motorcycle parts in the business to customize their machines and capture the imagination of eager onlookers.

In a nice touch of creativity and elegance, art lovers were treated to stunning, world-class photography in the Strati Hovartos Art Show. And a vast vendor village offered a diverse selection of merchandise, motorcycle accessories, and delectable food and drink, ensuring attendees had everything they needed for an enjoyable weekend. Next years Lost Highway Motrocycle Show & Concert dates are already set for May 17-19, 2024.

"We are thrilled with the success of this year's Lost Highway Motorcycle Show & Concert," said John Oakes, CEO of Poconos Park. "The support from attendees, performers, and participants has been overwhelming. This event was conceived to celebrate the spirit of motorcycle culture, music, and camaraderie, and we are grateful for everyone who contributed to its success. We join them in taking with us lasting memories and a shared appreciation of the incredible talent and passion on display all weekend."

For more information about the Lost Highway Motorcycle Show & Concert and updates on future events, please visit www.LostHighwayShow.com.

ABOUT POCONOS PARK:

POCONOS PARK™, located only 18 miles north of Stroudsburg in the Bushkill Falls region near Delaware Water Gap National Park operates as a boutique festival site and plays host to world-class tours and productions, as well as special events. The complex includes two sizable venues: the Amphitheater at Poconos Park, a 10,000+-capacity, open-air amphitheater with thousands of seats near the stage and a beautiful grass lawn for thousands more to enjoy entertainment in the great outdoors (the amphitheater can also be converted to a 3,000 capacity, fully enclosed venue for year-round performances); and the Lake House at Poconos Park, a 14,000 square-foot banquet hall is located on a scenic 90-acre lake (the theater can seat up to 400 people for private events such as banquets, corporate retreats, weddings, etc., and serve as a facility for first-class VIP experiences for concerts, festivals, and other large events.) For more information, please visit PoconosPark.com.

Media Contact:

Ken Conte

970-227-3588

[email protected]

SOURCE Lost Highway Motorcycle Show & Concert