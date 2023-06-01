Lost Highway Motorcycle Show & Concert Wraps Up With Spectacular Weekend of Music, Rides, and Thrills

News provided by

Lost Highway Motorcycle Show & Concert

01 Jun, 2023, 08:41 ET

BUSHKILL, Pa., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lost Highway Motorcycle Show & Concert pulled in record crowds over the weekend at Poconos Park in Bushkill, PA. Held May 19 and 20, this extravaganza brought together motorcycle enthusiasts, music lovers, and thrill-seekers from across the country, delivering an unforgettable experience for all those in attendance.

Continue Reading
Lost Highway Motorcycle Show & Concert 2023 was a huge success, featuring performances by Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Marshall Tucker Band, Struggle Jennings, Bones Owens and more. The beautiful spring weekend featured The First Responders Charity Ride, The Warrior Built Charity Ride, Copper Mike Custom Bike Show, Deadbeat Customs Bike Show, Speed-Kings Cycle Custom Showcase, American Metal Whiskey VIP Lounge, Strati Hovartos Art Show vendors.
Lost Highway Motorcycle Show & Concert 2023 was a huge success, featuring performances by Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Marshall Tucker Band, Struggle Jennings, Bones Owens and more. The beautiful spring weekend featured The First Responders Charity Ride, The Warrior Built Charity Ride, Copper Mike Custom Bike Show, Deadbeat Customs Bike Show, Speed-Kings Cycle Custom Showcase, American Metal Whiskey VIP Lounge, Strati Hovartos Art Show vendors.
Lynryd Skynyrd palyed to thousands of enthusiastic fans at the Lost Highway Motorcycle Show & Concert May 19, 2023
Lynryd Skynyrd palyed to thousands of enthusiastic fans at the Lost Highway Motorcycle Show & Concert May 19, 2023

Lost Highway fostered a high-energy atmosphere that had fans rocking throughout the weekend, including captivating sets by legendary musical acts Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Marshall Tucker Band, Struggle Jennings, and Bones Owens, among others. Dustin Douglas and The Electric Gentlemen and The Brown Brothers showcased incredible talent, fighting it out amidst a packed slate of talented up-and-comers to win the Battle of the Bands.

In addition to phenomenal music, Lost Highway offered a wide range of captivating activities and events for motorcycle enthusiasts. The Warrior Built Foundation and the First Responders Charity Rides killed two birds with one stone, allowing participants to get in some great riding while supporting two noble causes. And the Deadbeat Custom Clash and Copper Mike Custom Bike Shows featured awe-inspiring creations by some of the most talented bike builders in the country, sparking the imagination and admiration of the crowds.

The Speed-Kings Cycle Showcase provided a platform for motorcycle enthusiasts to display their passion and craftsmanship in equal measure as they used some of the best aftermarket motorcycle parts in the business to customize their machines and capture the imagination of eager onlookers.

In a nice touch of creativity and elegance, art lovers were treated to stunning, world-class photography in the Strati Hovartos Art Show. And a vast vendor village offered a diverse selection of merchandise, motorcycle accessories, and delectable food and drink, ensuring attendees had everything they needed for an enjoyable weekend. Next years Lost Highway Motrocycle Show & Concert dates are already set for May 17-19, 2024.

"We are thrilled with the success of this year's Lost Highway Motorcycle Show & Concert," said John Oakes, CEO of Poconos Park. "The support from attendees, performers, and participants has been overwhelming. This event was conceived to celebrate the spirit of motorcycle culture, music, and camaraderie, and we are grateful for everyone who contributed to its success. We join them in taking with us lasting memories and a shared appreciation of the incredible talent and passion on display all weekend."

For more information about the Lost Highway Motorcycle Show & Concert and updates on future events, please visit www.LostHighwayShow.com.

ABOUT POCONOS PARK:

POCONOS PARK™, located only 18 miles north of Stroudsburg in the Bushkill Falls region near Delaware Water Gap National Park operates as a boutique festival site and plays host to world-class tours and productions, as well as special events. The complex includes two sizable venues: the Amphitheater at Poconos Park, a 10,000+-capacity, open-air amphitheater with thousands of seats near the stage and a beautiful grass lawn for thousands more to enjoy entertainment in the great outdoors (the amphitheater can also be converted to a 3,000 capacity, fully enclosed venue for year-round performances); and the Lake House at Poconos Park, a 14,000 square-foot banquet hall is located on a scenic 90-acre lake (the theater can seat up to 400 people for private events such as banquets, corporate retreats, weddings, etc., and serve as a facility for first-class VIP experiences for concerts, festivals, and other large events.) For more information, please visit PoconosPark.com.

Media Contact:
Ken Conte
970-227-3588
[email protected]

SOURCE Lost Highway Motorcycle Show & Concert

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.